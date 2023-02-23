MILTON — Kailey Devlin paced the Lions with 24 points and Audrey Millet added 11. Devlin and Millet nailed a pair of 3-pointers each.
The Lions will play Liberty in the semifinals at a time and place to determined. Liberty defeated Millville 49-35 on Thursday.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 1A GIRLS QUARTERFINAL
MEADOWBROOK CHRISTIAN 44, BUCKTAIL 12
Meadowbrook Christian (23-2) 44
Kailey Devlin 9 4-4 24; Audrey Millet 4 1-2 11; Alayna Smith 2 0-0 4; Madalyn Fasnacht 1 0-0 3; Ellie Sweigard 1 0-2 2, Alyssa Canelo 0 0-2 0. Totals 17 5-10 44.
3-point goals: Devlin 2, Millet 2, Fasnacht.
Did not score: Canelo, Emma George, Cassidy Miller, Addison Nevius, Kat Bennage, Beth Glowcheski, Grace Ask, Melanie Eager.
Bucktail (9-14) 12
Kayla Probert 2 3-8 7; Kendall Wagner 1 0-0 3; Lily Francis 0 2-2 62, Dezlyn Halpate 0 0-2 0, Eva Sockman 0 0-2 0. Totals 3 5-14 12.
3-point goals: Wagner.
Did not score: Lola English, Alexis Lowrey, Halpate, Sockman, Mattisyn Mason, Isabella English.
Score by quarters
Meadowbrook Christian;12;8;16;8 — 44
Bucktail;5;0;3;4 — 12