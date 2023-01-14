CANTON — Kailey Devlin dropped in five shots from deep and scored a team-high 28 points for Meadowbrook Christian (10-1) in its non-conference win over Canton.
With the victory, the Lady Lions have won nine consecutive games.
Meadowbrook Christian 44, Canton 24
Meadowbrook Christian (10-1) 44
Canelo 3 0-0 6; Devlin 9 5-8 28; Fasnacht 1 0-0 2; Millett 3 0-0 6; Smith 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 5-8 44.
3-point goals: Devlin 5.
Did not score: George, Miller, Nevius, Bennage, Glowcheski, Ask, Sweigarel.
Canton (6-7) 24
Sammy Brackman 2 0-0 5; Emmie Tymeson 1 0-0 2; Sara Davy 1 0-0 2; Carolyn Thoren 2 2-2 6; Molly Ward 3 3-4 9. Totals: 9 5-6 24.
3-point goals: Brackman.
Did not score: Jazmyn Hickok, Chelsie Harris.
Score by quarters
MCS;16;10;12;6 — 44
Canton;4;3;6;11 — 24