MILTON — The Lady Lions came out of the gates by scoring three goals in the opening 13 minutes of the game. Madelyn Fasnacht started the festivities followed by Kat Bennage and Audrey Millett.
Madeline Osman scored a late first-half goal and dished out an assist to Kailey Devlin in the second half. Bennage also scored a goal in the second half, finishing with two for the game.
Belleville Mennonite's lone goal came from Chantel Weaver at the 7:34 mark in the first half. Goalie Karina Renno saved nine shots in the loss.
Meadowbrook Christian 6, Belleville Mennonite 1
First half
MC - Madelyn Fasnacht, 36:06; MC - Kat Bennage, 32:50; MC - Audrey Millett, 26:33; MC - Madeline Osman, 8:46; BM - Chantel Weaver, 7:34.
Second half
MC - Bennage, 37:45; MC - Kailey Devlin (Osman), 32:55.
Shots: MC 16-2. Corners: MC 7-3. Saves: Belleville Mennonite 9 (Karina Renno); Meadowbrook Christian 1 (Emma George).