MILTON — Audrey Millett scored three goals and dished out an assist for the Lady Lions in their regular season finale.
Alyssa Canelo finished the game with two goals of her own, both coming in the first half. Kat Bennage dished out two assists in the game.
Meadowbrook Christian finishes the regular season at 16-2.
They will now prepare for the ACAA Tournament this weekend at Blair County Christian in Duncansville.
Meadowbrook Christian 6, North Penn-Mansfield 2
First half
MC-Audrey Millett, 31:02; MC-Alyssa Canelo (Maddy Osman), 13:48; MC-Canelo (Kat Bennage), 9:43.
Second half
MC-Madalyn Fasnacht (Millett), 25:20; NPM-Brooke Wilcok, 22:22; MC-Millett, 10:07; MC-Millett (Bennage), 3:42; NPM-Jeanna Conrad, 0:34.
Shots: MC 18-4. Corners: MC 8-1. Saves: North Penn-Mansfield 12 (Tierney Patterson); Meadowbrook Christian 2 (Emma George).