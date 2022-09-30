MILLVILLE — Kailey Devlin scored four of the Lions' eight goals in their shutout win over Millville.
Both Kat Bennage and Audrey Millett added two goals and an assist for Meadowbrook Christian (11-1 overall, 5-0 ACAA).
Meadowbrook Christian 8, Millville 0
First half
MC-Kat Bennage, 21:05; MC-Kailey Devlin (Audrey Millett), 7:33; MC-Devlin, 1:22.
Second half
MC-Devlin, 37:17; MC-Bennage, 26:45; MC-Devlin (Bennage), 26:09; MC-Millett (Ember Erb), 10:55; MC-Millett, 4:11.
Shots: MC 15-2. Corners: MC 6-1. Saves: Millville 7 (Caitlyn Ludwig); Meadowbrook Christian 2 (Emma George).