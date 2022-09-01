BLOOMSBURG — Kat Bennage, Madalyn Fasnacht and Maddie Steck each finished with two goals for Meadowbrook Christian, all in the first half in the shutout win.
Kailey Devlin contributed with two assists in the game. The other goals were scored by Audrey Millett, Abby Schuler, and Erica Stauffer.
Meadowbrook Christian 9, Columbia-Montour AVTS 0
First half
MC-Madalyn Fasnacht, 37:50; MC-Audrey Millett (Kailey Devlin), 30:07; MC-Kat Bennage (Millett), 15:59; MC-Fasnacht (Bennage), 13:42; MC-Bennage (Devlin), 12:35; MC-Maddie Steck, 9:54; MC-Steck, 4:33.
Second half
MC-Abby Schuler, 35:40; MC-Erica Stauffer (Haileyanne Kramer); 10:00.
Shots: MC 21-2. Corners: 4-0. Saves: Columbia-Montour AVTS 12 (Ellie Davidson); Meadowbrook Christian 2 (Emma George, Alayna Smith).