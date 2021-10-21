BUCKHORN — Kailey Devlin and Audrey Millett each scored three goals in Meadowbrook Christian's 7-1 win over Blair County Christian in the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association girls soccer tournament quarterfinals Thursday.
Devlin gave Meadowbrook the lead just 1:16 into the game.
The Lions face Northumberland Christian in the semifinals today.
Meadowbrook Christian 7, Blair County Christian 1
First half
MC-Kailey Devlin, 38:44; MC-Devlin, 26:27; BCC-Melanie Gross, 15:38, MC-Audrey Millett (Maddy Osman), 14:03, MC-Millett, 11:53, MC-Devlin, 0:07.
Second half
MC-Mattie Steck (Millett), 12:31; MC-Millett (Vivian Shallcross), 10:36.
Shots: MC 11-2. Corners: BCC 8-7. Saves: Meadowbrook 6 (Emma George); Blair County Christian 1 (Lydia Hileman).