MEADOWBROOK CHRISTIAN 7, BLAIR COUNTY CHRISTIAN 1
BUCKHORN — Kailey Devlin and Audrey Millett each had three goals in Meadowbrook's win in the first round of the ACAA tournament against Blair County Christian. The Lady Lions will face off against Northumberland Christian in the semifinals tomorrow afternoon.
First half
MC-Kailey Devlin, 38:44; MC-Devlin, 26:27; BCC-Melanie Gross, 15:38, MC-Audrey Millett (Maddy Osman), 14:03, MC-Millett, 11:53, MC-Devlin, 0:07.
Second half
MC-Mattie Steck (Millett), 12:31; MC-Millett (Vivian Shallcross), 10:36.
Shots: MC 11-2. Corners: BCC 8-7. Saves: Meadowbrook 6 (Emma George); Blair County Christian 1 (Lydia Hileman).