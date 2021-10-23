MEADOWBROOK CHRISTIAN 2, JOHNSTOWN CHRISTIAN 0
BUCKHORN — After losing to Northumberland Christian in the semifinals, Meadowbrook Christian looked to bounce back as they took on Johnstown Christian for 3rd place in the ACAA Tournament.
Audrey Millett and Kailey Devlin scored Meadowbrook's two goals in the victory as they end their season placing third in the tournament and a record of 10-8-1.
First half
MC-Audrey Millett, 23:45.
Second half
MC-Kailey Devlin, 17:54.
Shots: MC 14-7. Corners: MC 8-4. Saves: Johnstown Christian 11 (Unity Miller); Meadowbrook Christian 6 (Emma George).