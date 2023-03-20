Meadowbrook Christian’s historic season ended Saturday afternoon with cheers, tears and a scramble to book airline reservations.
The District 4 champion Lions dropped their Class A quarterfinal game to District 2 winner Mountain View, 47-41 in overtime. They had won 10 consecutive games prior to Saturday — including their league and first district championships — for a program-record of 27 victories.
And while the loss prevented Meadowbrook from playing in today’s semifinal against district rival Lourdes Regional, it freed juniors Kailey Devlin, Audrey Millett and Alayna Smith to attend a week-long mission trip in Puerto Rico.
Had the Lions won Saturday, the trio would have remained stateside for today’s game and the potential of playing in Friday’s state final. Instead, their families huddled on the Wyoming Area High bleachers to reserve flights for that night. Smith was scheduled to depart in the 10 o’clock hour, while Devlin and Millett would take to the air closer to midnight.
“God knew that’s where he needed them, so there’s three kids going to serve Him,” said Meadowbrook coach Shane Devlin. “He can have them, and we’ll praise Him.”
The two hours leading up to the families surfing online for reservations were chaotic for the Lions. They weathered a scoreless second quarter to trail just 13-7 at halftime, then pulled within a point midway through the third quarter, and led by seven late in the fourth before Mountain View rallied to force overtime. The outcome was decided by Eagles freshman Addison Kilmer, who hit 11 consecutive free throws as her team went 13-of-14 at the line in OT.
“It’s kind of like, ‘All right, God, we’ll put this in your hands, and if you want us in Puerto Rico, then we’ll be there. If our mission field is in a Final Four playoff game, then we’ll be there,’” said Kailey Devlin, who scored a team-high 23 points in the loss. “This was His answer, so you’ve got to praise Him for even the answer you don’t always want.”
It’s difficult to fault Devlin and her teammates for wanting a different outcome. They put together a terrific season, winning 16 consecutive games after a loss to host Muncy in its tip-off tournament championship game, and going undefeated in Allegheny Christian Athletic Association East Division play and the ACAA Tournament. The Lions’ only losses all season were by five points to Muncy, six to Lourdes Regional on Feb. 4, and six on Saturday.
The team that won a district playoff game for the first time last year — a 19-point upset of third-seeded Benton — and missed qualifying for states with a six-point loss in the third-place game, soared to vast heights this season.
“God is good. None of us would have thought we’d make it this far,” said junior Audrey Millett. “We are asked our goals at the beginning of the season, and I’m pretty sure everyone on the team said to make it to a district final and maybe a state playoff game, but we exceeded our goals. I just think God had that in the plan.”
Kailey Devlin put together an all-state resume this year, averaging 20.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 steals over 30 games. Millett led the Lions in assists (80), and freshman Maddy Fasnacht topped them in steals (100). Alayna Smith, a junior post, was only a handful of rebounds and blocked shots behind Devlin.
All would return next season as the team is set to graduate starting guard Alyssa Canelo and forward Ellie Sweigard. The top four scorers and rebounders are likely to lead the charge for repeats in the ACAA and District 4, as well as a deeper state run.
“There’s a reason we’re (going to Puerto Rico); we don’t know what is yet,” said Kailey Devlin. “Say we’d win the next two (games) — not to say that would happen — this has put a bitter taste in our mouth that we’ll work harder next year. Good’s got to come out of it.”
The girls’ 2024 mission trip may already be in jeopardy.
“I’m going to say none of us, coming into this season, set our goals high enough,” said Shane Devlin. “I really, genuinely believe that God smiled on us through this season in a way where we can’t take credit for it. We showed up and we did the hard work, but we’ve got to step back and go, ‘Thank You for letting us have this journey.’ That’s really what we’ve talked about the last couple weeks.”
More history in Mount Carmel
Mount Carmel’s 47-21 loss to Lancaster Catholic in Friday’s Class 3A quarterfinal was startling for its margin, if not the outcome. The Red Tornadoes hadn’t lost by double digits since Jan. 29, 2021 (63-35 at Loyalsock). In fact, four of their eight previous losses over the past two seasons were by three points or fewer.
The District 3 champion Crusaders controlled the game from the start, allowing just one basket in each of three quarters and two baskets in the other as Mount Carmel shot 12.8% (5-for-39).
“They’re very good; I’m not going to take anything away from their win and the quality of their team,” said Red Tornadoes coach Lisa Varano. “I think we didn’t play our best, for sure. On a night when some of those shots do fall ... it could be a little bit of different game.”
The team played in the state quarterfinals for the third consecutive season and the fifth time in program history, all under Varano. The team moved to 19-19 all-time in state playoff games, 17-13 in Varano’s tenure. She coached 30 games in a season for the first time, upping her record in 13 seasons to 311-65 (an .827 winning percentage).
Mount Carmel’s seniors — Karli Berkoski, Jenna Pizzoli, Alyssa Reisinger, Sarah Sosky, Katie Witkoski and Rachel Witkoski — went 90-20 in four years, matching the school record of 27 wins this season. They won the Division III of the Heartland Athletic Conference for a third time, the HAC Tournament for the first time since 2017, and their third district championship.
“That’s a pretty impressive resume, so I certainly think they left their mark on the program,” Varano said. “It’s a real special group.”
Reisinger became the program’s 13th player to score 1,000 career points, and she moved into the top 10 in career rebounds and free throws made.
“This team is just such an outstanding team, and we’re going down as one of the best teams to come through Mount Carmel,” she said. “To just have our stamp on that name is something to be really proud of. I can’t even put it into words. I just love this team so much.
“I can’t believe it’s over, and I loved every second of it.”