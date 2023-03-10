Meadowbrook Christian’s district medals ceremony was part coronation and part memorial service.
The Lions were crowned District 4 Class A champions and also laid to rest the notion they’re a one-person team.
For as good as Kailey Devlin has been — and she’s worthy of all-state consideration — the Lions needed all hands on deck to beat St. John Neumann for the program’s first district crown.
Put aside the fact they played without 6-foot-1 junior post Alayna Smith for all but a few stretches of the district final due to foul trouble. The Lions fell behind by 13 points with 89 seconds to play in the third quarter, and five players scored in the fourth quarter and overtime to deliver a championship.
“They stepped up. They stepped up all season, and it’s led to this moment,” said Devlin. “I’m just super-proud of their effort ... because I’m not winning that game by myself.”
Devlin averaged a team-high 20.8 points ahead of Meadowbrook Christian’s state-playoff opener today. The Lions (25-2) face Harrisburg Academy (14-12), the District 3 sixth-place finisher, at St. John Neumann H.S. at 5:30 p.m. The winner plays District 3 runner-up Linville Hill (22-2) in Wednesday’s second round.
Although Devlin’s scoring is unmatched on the team, she and Smith both average 6 rebounds, while junior Audrey Millett averages one more assist on average and freshman Madalyn Fasnacht averages one more steal. Statistics don’t carry much weight in the heat of the battle, though, so it spoke volumes when Devlin’s teammates made clutch plays in the district final.
“I definitely think that we would all say that we aren’t (a one-person team),” said Millett. “We very much appreciate Kailey and all she does — she’s definitely a huge asset to our team — but I think we all work hard and we all contribute to the (team’s success).”
Millett was big in the title game with four (of her team-high 10) rebounds, two steals and bucket in the fourth quarter and overtime. Fasnacht had four points and two boards in that same span. Smith had a fourth-quarter bucket and blocked shot before fouling out.
Perhaps the clinching points were scored by freshman Kat Bennage with the Lions up four and less than two minutes to play in OT. She corralled a missed 3-pointer on the low right block and, after scanning the floor for an open teammate, opted to power the ball in off the glass for a 51-45 lead.
Devlin was phenomenal, scoring 18 of her 34 points in the final 12 minutes, including 10 in overtime. The Lions’ comeback was only as effective as it was because of the way they worked together and played with confidence.
“Our girls need to hear that, because it’s been a battle just to gain that confidence. They’ve grown in confidence each game, and I kinda felt they were unflappable (in the final) because of all those kinds of games that we’ve had,” said Meadowbrook coach Shane Devlin. “The other thing that happened is the league did us a big favor in that we’ve faced a box-and-one probably 15 times this season, and every coach I’ve ever talked to has told me they’re lucky if they see it two or three times in their career. So we have three different offensive sets that we run against box-and-ones because of that, and what the other girls have realized is they get opportunities that they don’t get against other defenses when they try to lock (Kailey) down.”
Kailey Devlin played with Neumann’s Shanniyah Tutler in her shadow throughout the district final. Devlin consciously allowed the game to come to her, going 3-of-5 from the floor in the first half when it was a three-point game. She missed her first three shots of the third quarter, but finished the period with a personal 5-0 run. She then hit her last five field goals, including a 3-pointer, and seven of eight free throws.
“It’s knowing myself and knowing that, in past years, my biggest fault was trying to win it all in one quarter,” she said. “So it’s trusting the team, trusting them as shooters.”
“The maturity is there, and, in an environment like this — where they can’t hear the coaches half the time — she’s like having another coach out there,” said Shane Devlin. “She didn’t force shots and she trusted her teammates to take shots early. Even though some of those didn’t fall, when we needed them to, some of those other girls hit big shots for us.”