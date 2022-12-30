MONTGOMERY — Kailey Devlin punctuated an MVP performance with 24 points to lead Meadowbrook Christian to the Montgomery Christmas Tournament championship with a 48-23 win over Midd-West on Friday night.
Devlin added five rebounds and two assists for the Lions (4-1), who broke open a five-point game after one quarter with 21 in the second. They led 34-13 at halftime.
Alyssa Canelo, who scored four points, was named to the all-tournament team. Meadowbrook's Madalyn Fasnacht earned the sportsmanship award.
Montgomery Christmas Tournament
at Montgomery H.S.
Championship game
Meadowbrook Christian 48, Midd-West 23
Meadowbrook Christian (4-1) 48
Alyssa Canelo 2 0-0 4; Kailey Devlin 10 3-3 24; Addison Nevius 1 0-0 2; Madalyn Fasnacht 2 0-0 4; Audrey Millet 3 0-0 6; Alayna Smith 3 0-0 6; Grace Ask 0 0-2 0; Melanie Eager 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 3-5 48.
3-point goals: Devlin.
Did not score: Emma George, Kat Bennage, Ellie Sweigard.
Midd-West (2-6) 23
Score by quarters
Midd-West;8;5;2;8 — 23
Meadowbrook;13;21;10;4 — 48