MILTON — Meadowbrook Christian took first place in ACAA League play after a 4-0 shutout win over Juniata Christian on Tuesday.
Kat Bennage scored the first goal of the game, followed with two straight goals from Kailey Devlin. Audrey Millett put in the final goal with under seven and a half minutes remaining in the game.
Meadowbrook Christian (8-1 overall, 4-0 ACAA) will head to Northumberland Christian for their next game on Friday afternoon.
Meadowbrook Christian 4, Juniata Christian 0
First half
MC-Kat Bennage, 10:56.
Second half
MC-Kailey Devlin (Maddy Osman), 21:19; MC-Devlin (Erica Stauffer), 9:35; MC-Audrey Millett (Devlin), 7:27.
Shots: MC 12-6. Corners: MC 10-3. Saves: Juniata Christian 8 (Abby Warner); Meadowbrook Christian 6 (Emma George).