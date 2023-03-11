WILLIAMSPORT — Kailey Devlin scored 18 points, Madalyn Fasnacht and Audrey Millett each added seven, and Meadowbrook Christian won the first girls basketball state playoff game in program history Saturday.
The District 4 champion Lions limited Harrisburg Academy to five points or fewer in each quarter to post a 41-18 victory in the PIAA Class A first-round game at St. John Neumann Regional Academy.
Devlin had five points in the first quarter, while Fasnacht, Millett and Alayna Smith each added a pair as Meadowbrook grabbed an 11-4 lead. The Lions led 24-9 at the half, with Devlin and Fasnacht each hitting a second-quarter 3-pointer.
Millett scored five third-quarter points, including a 3-pointer, as the margin grew to 35-13.
Meadowbrook (26-2) advanced to Wednesday's second round to play District 3 runner-up Linville Christian (22-2), which received an opening-round forfeit.
PIAA CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL
FIRST ROUND
At St. John Neumann Regional Academy, Williamsport
Meadowbrook Christian 41, Harrisburg Academy 18
Harrisburg Academy (14-13) 18
Drue Meals 0 2-4 2, Camryn Halcovage 6 1-4 14, Hayes Branoff 1 0-0 2. Totals 7 3-8 18.
3-point goals: Halcovage.
Did not score: Jiawen Wang, Ariella Jackson, Alexandra Meyerhoff, Amira Appel, Mia Errington, Samantha Duncan, Kaylani White, Annabel Hathaway.
Meadowbrook Christian (26-2) 41
Alyssa Canelo 2 0-0 5, Kailey Devlin 6 5-7 18, Madalyn Fasnacht 3 0-0 7, Audrey Millett 3 0-0 7, Alayna Smith 2 2-2 4, Kat Bennage 0 0-2 0, Melanie Eager 0 0-1 0. Totals 15 7-12 41.
3-point goals: Canelo, Devlin, Fasnacht, Millett.
Did not score: Emma George, Cassidy Miller, Addison Nevius, Beth Glowcheski, Grace Ask.
Score by quarters
Harrisburg Academy;4;5;4;5 — 18
Meadowbrook Christian;11;13;11;6 — 41