Meadowbrook Christian’s Audrey Millett dribbles Friday during the Lions’ 8-0 season-opening win against Montgomery.

MILTON — Meadowbrook Christian scored a pair of goals in the first three minutes and 16 seconds, and rolled to an 8-0 win over Montgomery in the girls soccer season opener for both teams.

Meadowbrook returns to the field today at 4 p.m. to play Wyalusing in the championship game of the Lady Lions Kickoff Tournament.

Audrey Millett opened the scoring with an assist from Kailey Devlin just 1:41 into the game, and Maddy Osman scored with an assist from Grace Skjodal just 95 seconds later.

Millett scored three more first-half goals, and Devlin also scored in the opening 40 minutes as the Lions took a 6-0 lead into halftime.

In the second half, Osman added a second goal, and Ember Erb scored with 15 seconds left to cap the scoring.

Meadowbrook Christian 8, Montgomery 0

First half

MC-Audrey Millett (Kailey Devlin), 1:41; MC-Maddy Osman (Grace Skjodal), 3:16; MC-Millett (Devlin), 7:37; MC-Devlin, 19:57; MC-Millett, 24:38; MC-Millett, 27:43.

Second half

MC-Osman, 63:41; MC-Ember Erb, 79:45.

Shots: MC, 19-1. Corners: MC, 2-0. Saves: Montgomery 6 (Cara Bossley); Meadowbrook Christian 0.

