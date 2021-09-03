MILTON — Meadowbrook Christian scored a pair of goals in the first three minutes and 16 seconds, and rolled to an 8-0 win over Montgomery in the girls soccer season opener for both teams.
Meadowbrook returns to the field today at 4 p.m. to play Wyalusing in the championship game of the Lady Lions Kickoff Tournament.
Audrey Millett opened the scoring with an assist from Kailey Devlin just 1:41 into the game, and Maddy Osman scored with an assist from Grace Skjodal just 95 seconds later.
Millett scored three more first-half goals, and Devlin also scored in the opening 40 minutes as the Lions took a 6-0 lead into halftime.
In the second half, Osman added a second goal, and Ember Erb scored with 15 seconds left to cap the scoring.
Meadowbrook Christian 8, Montgomery 0
First half
MC-Audrey Millett (Kailey Devlin), 1:41; MC-Maddy Osman (Grace Skjodal), 3:16; MC-Millett (Devlin), 7:37; MC-Devlin, 19:57; MC-Millett, 24:38; MC-Millett, 27:43.
Second half
MC-Osman, 63:41; MC-Ember Erb, 79:45.
Shots: MC, 19-1. Corners: MC, 2-0. Saves: Montgomery 6 (Cara Bossley); Meadowbrook Christian 0.