BUCKHORN — Ashton Canelo scored 11 of his game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter as Meadbowbrook Chrstian rallied for a 48-47 win over Columbia County Christian on Friday night in Allegheny Christian Athletic Association-Eastern Division boys basketball.
Austin George and Luke Cughan each scored six points in the third quarter as Columbia County Christian (8-6 overall, 3-3 ACAA-ED) took a 37-33 lead into the final stanza.
Evan Young chipped in 11 points and Dillion Stokes had nine points for the Lions (4-8, 3-3).
The teams split their two meetings this season, each winning by a point on the other’s home court.
Meadowbrook Christian 48,
Columbia County Chr. 47
Meadowbrook Christian (4-8) 48
Dillion Stokes 4 0-1 9; Ashton Canelo 10 2-5 23; Noah Smith 1 0-0 2; Jacob Reed 1 0-0 3; Evan Young 5 1-2 11. Totals 21 3-8 48.
3-point goals: Stokes, Canelo, Reed.
Did not score: C.J. Carrier, Michael Smith, Nevin Carrier.
Columbia County Chr. (8-6) 47
Logan Boucher 4 1-2 9; Dan Cassel 3 2-8 8; Austin George 6 1-4 13; Luke Cughan 6 0-0 15; Caleb Yocum 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 4-14 47.
3-point goals: Cughan 3.
Did not score: Kyle Slusser.
Score by quarters
Meadowbrook 8 14 13 13 — 48
Columbia Cty. Chr. 8 12 17 10 — 47