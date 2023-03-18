EXETER — Meadowbrook Christian's first state quarterfinal game will be remembered for the thrilling last five minutes of regulation, the timeout that wasn't, and the otherworldly foul shooting by a freshman that ended the Lions' historic season.
A trio of clutch 3-pointers helped Meadowbrook flip a six-point halftime deficit into a seven-point lead late in the fourth quarter before District 2 champion Mountain View stormed back to send the game to overtime. It was then that Eagles' ninth grader Addison Kilmer made 11 consecutive free throws to finally push the score beyond the Lions' reach, 47-41, Saturday at Wyoming Area H.S.
"I've been working on free throws a lot because in the beginning of the year I struggled a lot. If you look at my total, it's not a great percentage," said Kilmer, a 6-foot-1 center. "So I've really been working on them ... Anytime I can work on free throws, I do."
Kilmer, who scored a game-high 24 points despite making only four baskets, hit 10 foul straight overtime foul shots to keep Mountain View in front. Meadowbrook freshman Maddy Fasnacht's 3-pointer with 53 seconds to play was the only bucket of OT from either team, and it pulled the Lions within 42-41. Kilmer answered with her ninth and 10th fouls before her sophomore sister Ryleigh rebounded a missed 3-pointer, and added two more points from the line.
Addison Kilmer made it 11 in a row before leaving her final attempt short in the closing seconds after the Eagles had a PIAA Class A semifinal berth in hand.
"She's a finisher. That kid's special," said Lions coach Shane Devlin. "I'm glad we played her as freshman. She was stone cold."
Mountain View, like Meadowbrook, won its first district championship this season. The Eagles (21-6) will play District 4 third-place finisher Lourdes Regional (21-7), a 50-35 winner over District 4 runner-up St. John Neumann Regional Academy, in the state semis Tuesday at a site and time to be determined.
"I think God has a plan, and He's written this story long before we even got here," said Meadowbrook junior Audrey Millett, who, along with classmates Kailey Devlin and Alayna Smith, was scheduled to leave late Saturday night for a week-long mission trip in Puerto Rico.
The Lions, who ended the best season in program history at 27-3, overcame 7% percent shooting in the first half (2-for-27), a scoreless second quarter, and 14 second-half turnovers to tie the game at 22 on a Fasnacht 3-pointer with 6:32 to play in regulation. Kailey Devlin, who played with four fouls from the 3:23 mark of the third quarter, hit consecutive treys to make it 28-24, then attacked the basket off the dribble for a six-point lead.
Addison Kilmer made the first of two free throws before Devlin beat man defense for a reverse layup and a 32-25 lead. From that point, the Eagles went inside to Kilmer for a bucket, and got three points from Riley Turner, including a steal and layup off a Lions inbound pass.
Devlin hit two free throws to make it 34-30 with 35 seconds to play. Kilmer followed with a tough put back, and, after Devlin missed the front end of a one-and-one, the freshman's clutch hook in the lane tied the score at 34.
As for that timeout ...
Shane Devlin clamored for a stoppage immediately after the tying bucket went down with eight seconds to play. Although the referee backpedaled into position from midcourt to the endline an arm's length from Devlin's cries, he never granted a timeout. After time expired, Devlin met the official in the middle of the court to plead his case.
"He said he couldn't hear me. He said it was too loud. He said he had looked at me and didn't see it. I just have to believe him," Devlin said. "I guess, as a coach, the thing that's the most important to me for our team is the way we respond to mistakes and adversity. I feel like we did a really good job of that in this game. And that moment might have made a difference, but, at the same time, we had a lot of other opportunities to win that game that we didn't take advantage of. I can't focus on one person not hearing me."
Kilmer, who had a triple-double of points, rebounds and blocks earlier in the postseason, finished with 24 points, 14 rebounds and nine blocks. She had just two first-half points on 1-of-5 shooting with Meadowbrook 6-foot junior Alayna Smith battling her inside.
Kailey Devlin started 0-for-13 from the field and had just three points in the half as the Eagles led 13-7.
"I said to the girls at halftime, 'Yes, they held us to zero (second-quarter) points, but we held them to four. We're still in this game, and we've got to come out and play the way we do,'" said Shane Devlin.
Smith ended a scoring drought of nearly 10 minutes with a put back early in the third quarter, and the Lions out-rebounded Mountain View 10-0 in the opening four minutes of the second half. Devlin's 3-pointer in the final minute of the third rattled in for a 19-18 Meadowbrook advantage, their first since 6-5.
"The team rallying ... You look at my shot's completely off, I'm in foul trouble — that's a team right there," Kailey Devlin said.
Addison Kilmer had one field goal until scoring off a Claire Getz feed at the 1:51 mark of the fourth, pulling the Eagles within five. She added the two baskets to tie from deep in the post in the final 35 seconds of regulation.
"We worked the ball back inside. We got it down to Addison, who's very solid inside," said Mountain View coach Bill Simons. "Meadowbrook did a great job of taking that away early in the game, but we were able to get it down into her. And the girls didn't panic late."
Kailey Devlin finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Fasnacht and senior Alyssa Canelo added nine and six points, respectively, for the Lions. Smith pulled six boards, and Millett had five steals.
"They played so well, and I'm so proud of them," said Shane Devlin.
PIAA CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL
QUARTERFINAL
At Wyoming Area H.S., Exeter
MOUNTAIN VIEW 47, MEADOWBROOK CHRISTIAN 41, OT
Meadowbrook Christian (27-3) 41
Alyssa Canelo 3 0-0 6, Kailey Devlin 6 8-12 23, Maddy Fasnacht 3 1-2 9, Alayna Smith 1 0-1 2, Kat Bennage 0 1-2 1. Totals 13 10-17 41.
3-point goals: Devlin 3, Fasnacht 2.
Did not score: Audrey Millett.
Mountain View (21-6) 47
Ryleigh Kilmer 3 3-4 9, Vanessa Harvey 1 3-4 5, Lily Sedlak 2 0-0 4, Claire Getz 1 0-0 2, Addison Kilmer 4 16-18 24, Riley Turner 1 1-2 3. Totals 12 23-28 47.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Meadowbrook Christian;7;0;12;15;7 — 41
Mountain View;9;4;7;14;13 — 47