STATE COLLEGE — After falling behind early, Meadowbrook Christian scored five unanswered goals to grab a 5-1 victory over Grace Prep in Allegheny Christian Athletic Association boys soccer action Tuesday.
The Lions (7-9) got goals from Estaban Garcia and Jacob Reed to take the lead into halftime. Elijah Trutt, Dillon Stokes and Grant Williams each scored in the second half for Meadowbrok Christian.
Meadowbrook Christian 5, Grace Prep 1
First half
GP-Isaac Maar, 27:10; MC-Estaban Garcia, 9:13; MC-Jacob Reed (Dillon Stokes), 3:30.
Second half
MC-Elijah Trutt, 37:36; MC-Stokes, 31:27; MC-Grant Williams (Trutt), 14:49.
Shots: T, 8-8. Corners: MC, 5-1. Saves: Meadowbrook Christian 7 (Michael Eager); Grace Prep 3 (Chad Weaver).
n Williamsport 9,
Shikellamy 1
SUNBURY — Cam Cowder scored the only goal for the Braves in the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I loss.
Williamsport 9, Shikellamy 1
First half
W-Hemberth Pena-Vasquez (Jimmy Pombor), 27:13; W-Pena-Vasquez, 8:44; W-Pena-Vasquez (Caleb Hill), 6:30; W-Pombor (Owen Kaar), 2:07; W-Hill, 1:18.
Second half
W-Pombor (Pena-Vasquez), 33:48; W-Pena-Vasquez (Amani Tran), 31:03; W-Wes Engel (Kaar), 25:51; W-Pombor (Zach Lake), 15:20; S-Cam Cowder (Fernando Nunez), 7:36.
n Juniata 4, Greenwood 1
MIFFLINTOWN — Tad Shellenberger scored the final three goals of the game to lead the Indians to the Tri-Valley League win.
Grant Kauffman scored the first goal to give the Wildcats a brief lead.
Juniata 4, Greenwood 1
First half
G-Grant Kauffman, 23:00; J-Stuart Dare, 24:00; J-Tad Shellenberger, 37:00.
Second half
J-Shellenberger, 71:00; J-Shellenberger (penalty kick), 77:00.
Shots: J, 8-6. Corners: G, 9-3. Saves: Greenwood 4 (Aaron Bollinger); Juniata 5 (Dessin).
n Schuylkill Haven 5,
Lourdes Regional 1
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN — Mike McGoey scored twice in Schuylkill Haven’s four-goal barrage in the second half.
The Red Raiders’ Adam Sandri tied the score at 1 just more than four minutes into the second half before the Hurricanes ran away.
Schuylkill Haven 5, Lourdes Regional 1
First half
SH-Adam Moyer, 38:38.
Second half
LR-Adam Sandri (Andrew Washlewski), 35:39; SH-Gavin Evitts, 34:00; SH-Mike McGoey, 24:30; SH-Cole Canfield, 16:03; SH-McGoey, 14:55.
Shots: SH 14-2. Corners: SH 8-0. Saves: Lourdes Regional 9 (Nick DeManicor); Schuylkill Haven 1 (Dan Grabish).
n East Juniata 3,
Millersburg 0
MCALISTERVILLE — Andrew Hunter and Kobe Bonnell combined to make four saves for East Juniata in a shutout of Millersburg.
Hunter (three) and Bonnell (one) preserved the Tigers’ clean sheet.
Cade Brubaker and Gannon Ryan each had a goal and an assist for the Tigers.