DUNCANSVILLE — Amelia Yordy scored three goals and assisted on another to power Meadowbrook Christian to a 6-1 win over Johnstown Christian in an Allegheny Christian Athletic Association girls soccer quarterfinal game Thursday.
The Lions scored three times in the final 16 minutes of the first half to take a commanding lead. Kailey Devlin added a pair of assists in the win.
Meadowbrook faces tournament host Blair County Christian in today’s semifinals at 2:15 p.m.
ALLEGHENY CHRISTIAN
ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
Quarterfinals
At Blair County Christian,
Duncansville
Meadowbrook Christian 6,
Johnstown Christian 1
First half
MC-Amelia Yordy (Kailey Devlin), 24:04; MC-Alyssa Canelo (Yordy), 34:00; MC-Yordy, 39:10.
Second half
JC-Mary Hostetter, 40:30; MC-Katie Steck (Devlin), 44:08; MC-Yordy, 53:36; MC-Audrey Millett (Mattie Steck), 69:10.
Shots: MC, 22-9. Corners: MC, 7-1. Saves: Meadowbrook Christian 6 (Emily Toland 4, Alayna Smith 2); Johnstown Christian 9 (Hope Ressler).
Juniata Christian 8,
Centre County Christian 2
Note: Juniata Christian faces Northumberland Christian in a 10:45 a.m. semifinal today.
n Warrior Run 1,
Selinsgrove 0
TURBOTVILLE — Braeleigh Dunkle’s second-half goal, and four saves from Kylee Brouse proved to be the difference for Warrior Run in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover victory.
The Defenders were limited to three shots, but Dunkle connected from just outside the penalty box.
Warrior Run 1, Selinsgrove 0
Second half
WR-Braeleigh Dunkle.
Shots: S, 5-3. Corners: S, 7-3. Saves: Selinsgrove 2 (Alivia Ravy); Warrior Run 4 (Kylee Brouse).
n Hughesville 2, Milton 0
MILTON — Makenzi Leitenberger scored on a first-half penalty kick and assisted Hughesville’s other goal in the HAC-II win.
Riley Murray had three of Milton’s 15 shots.
Hughesville 2, Milton 0
First half
H-Makenzi Leitenberger (penalty kick).
Second half
H-Emma McGinley (Leitenberger).
Shots: H, 15-7. Corners: 3-3. Saves: Hughesville 9; Milton 3.
n Central Columbia 10,
Shikellamy 0
ALMEDIA — Central Columbia blitzed Shikellamy with six first-half goals to win the HAC crossover.
Kayla Keefer recorded a hat trick for the Blue Jays.
Central Columbia 10,
Shikellamy 0
Shots: CC, 26-5. Corners: CC, 5-3. Saves: Shikellamy 9 (Cassi Ronk 4, Shaelyn Bilger 5); Central Columbia 6 (Alaina Humphrey).
n Bloomsburg 8,
Midd-West 0
MIDDLEBURG — Paige Temple scored two goals and added two assists to power Bloomsburg to a HAC crossover victory.
Kelsey Widom also scored twice and added an assist for the Panthers.
Leah Ferster recorded 10 saves for Midd-West (8-8-1).
Bloomsburg 8, Midd-West 0
First half
B-Paige Temple, 12:22; B-Olivia Hopper, 27:10; B-Allie Lewis (Kelsey Widom), 33:58.
Second half
B-Rylee Klinger, 53:59; B-Widom (Temple), 58:28; B-Widom (Temple), 66:26; B-Temple 69:12; B-Maizy Aikey 71:36.
Shots: B, 18-4. Corners: B, 4-1. Saves: Bloomsburg 4 (Abbey Gerasimoff); Midd-West 10 (Leah Ferster).
n Montoursville 1,
Mount Carmel 0
MONTOURSVILLE — Lily Saul’s second-half goal lifted Montoursville in the HAC crossover.
Gabby McGinley recorded nine saves for Mount Carmel.
Montoursville 1, Mount Carmel 0
Second half
M-Lily Saul, 32:00.
Shots: M, 17-10. Corners: M, 4-0. Saves: Mount Carmel 9 (Gabby McGinley); Montoursville 4 (K. Dawes).
WEDNESDAY
n Southern Columbia 6,
Shamokin 4
CATAWISSA — Loren Gehret scored the first three goals, and finished the game with five as the Tigers topped the Indians in Heartland Athletic Conference crossover action.
Gehret assisted on the other goal for Southern Columbia, which was scored by Cassidy Savitski.
Sadie Komara scored a pair of goals — just 42 seconds apart — for Shamokin, which also got goals from Liz Reese and Carly Nye. After falling behind 3-0 less than 15 minutes into the game, the Indians scored four straight goals to take the lead less than one minute into the second half.
Southern Columbia 6,
Shamokin 4
First half
SC-Loren Gehret (Evelyn Cook), 4:02; SC-Gehret (Colby Bernhard), 8:32; SC-Gehret, 14:43; Sham-Sadie Komara, 17:13; Sham-Komara, 17:55; Sham-Liz Reese (Emma Kramer), 32:25.
Second half
Sham-Carly Nye 40:59; SC-Gehret, 45:23; SC-Cassidy Savitski (Gehret), 71:47; SC-Gehret, 73:31.
Shots: SC, 21-6. Corners: SC, 6-1. Saves: Shamokin 15 (Olivia Haupt); Southern Columbia 2 (Mackenzie Palacz).
n Lewisburg 2,
Warrior Run 0
TURBOTVILLE — Ella Reish scored 11 minutes into the game, and McKenzie Johnson tacked on an insurance goal with seven minutes left in the first half as the Green Dragons grabbed the HAC crossover win.
Lewisburg (9-5-1) got three saves from Lauren Gross. Kylee Brouse made seven saves for the Defenders.
Lewisburg 2, Warrior Run 0
First half
L-Ella Reish (Sophie Kilbride), 11:01; L-McKenzie Johnson, 33:01.
Shots: L, 10-3. Corners: L, 8-0. Saves: Lewisburg 3 (Lauren Gross); Warrior Run 7 (Kylee Brouse).
n East Juniata 2,
Millersburg 1, OT
MILLERSBURG — Brianna Henry scored her second goal of the game 2:20 into overtime to lift the Tigers to the Tri-Valley League win.
Henry’s first goal came 48 seconds after halftime with an assist from Leah Sankey. East Juniata (12-2, 10-0 TVL) had a 14-5 advantage in shots on goal.