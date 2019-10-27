HUGHESVILLE — Amelia Yordy scored with a 1:04 left in the first half to give Meadowbrook Christian the lead for good Saturday in a District 4 Class A girls soccer quarterfinal.

The Lions (17-5) grabbed a 2-1 victory over Millville to advance to the district semifinals for the first time in school history. Top-seeded East Juniata awaits Meadowbrook Christian in the semifinals.

Yordy assisted on the first goal as Laurel Shipman scored to put the fifth-seeded Lions ahead 1-0 with 23:31 left in the first half. Kieran Gaydor answered less than seven minutes for the No. 4 Quakers.

Shelby Hartman made 16 saves for Meadowbrook Christian, which was outshot 17-11.

DISTRICT 4 CLASS A

QUARTERFINAL

At Hughesville H.S.

Meadowbrook Christian 2,

Millville 1

First half

MC-Laurel Shipman (Amelia Yordy), 23:31; Mill-Kieran Gaydor, 16:48; MC-Yordy (Jackie Stokes), 1:04.

Shots: Mill, 17-11. Corners: Mill, 3-0. Saves: Meadowbrook Christian 16 (Shelby Hartman); Millville 9 (Lindsey Fisk).

n Southern Columbia 8,

Wyalusing 2

HUGHESVILLE — The Tigers scored three goals in a just more than five-minute span about 10 minutes into the game to take control of a District 4 Class A girls soccer quarterfinal.

Morgan Marks opened the scoring 9:39 into the game, and then Maggie Morrison scored twice in 2:30 to make it 3-0. Loren Gehret assisted on two of those goals, and then scored three of her own in the second half.

Evelyn Cook and Grace Sacharczyk both added a goal and an assist for the second-seeded Tigers (15-1-3), who will play Bloomsburg in the semifinals.

DISTRICT 4 CLASS A

QUARTERFINAL

At Hughesville H.S.

Southern Columbia 8,

Wyalusing 2

First half

SC-Morgan Marks (Loren Gehret), 30:21; SC-Maggie Morrison (Gehret), 27:33; SC-Morrison, 25:03.

Second half

SC-Gehret (Grace Sacharczyk), 38:17; SC-Gehret, 37:12; SC-Evelyn Cook (Marks), 31:16; SC-Gehret (Marks), 29:10; W-Hailey Jayne, 20:29; W-Hailey Jayne, 15:17; SC-Sacharczyk (Sophie Shadle), 7:06.

Shots: SC, 26-2. Corners: SC, 5-0. Saves: Wyalusing 5 (Pearl O’Connor); Southern Columbia 0 (Rilyn Wisloski).

