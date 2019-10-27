HUGHESVILLE — Amelia Yordy scored with a 1:04 left in the first half to give Meadowbrook Christian the lead for good Saturday in a District 4 Class A girls soccer quarterfinal.
The Lions (17-5) grabbed a 2-1 victory over Millville to advance to the district semifinals for the first time in school history. Top-seeded East Juniata awaits Meadowbrook Christian in the semifinals.
Yordy assisted on the first goal as Laurel Shipman scored to put the fifth-seeded Lions ahead 1-0 with 23:31 left in the first half. Kieran Gaydor answered less than seven minutes for the No. 4 Quakers.
Shelby Hartman made 16 saves for Meadowbrook Christian, which was outshot 17-11.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS A
QUARTERFINAL
At Hughesville H.S.
Meadowbrook Christian 2,
Millville 1
First half
MC-Laurel Shipman (Amelia Yordy), 23:31; Mill-Kieran Gaydor, 16:48; MC-Yordy (Jackie Stokes), 1:04.
Shots: Mill, 17-11. Corners: Mill, 3-0. Saves: Meadowbrook Christian 16 (Shelby Hartman); Millville 9 (Lindsey Fisk).
n Southern Columbia 8,
Wyalusing 2
HUGHESVILLE — The Tigers scored three goals in a just more than five-minute span about 10 minutes into the game to take control of a District 4 Class A girls soccer quarterfinal.
Morgan Marks opened the scoring 9:39 into the game, and then Maggie Morrison scored twice in 2:30 to make it 3-0. Loren Gehret assisted on two of those goals, and then scored three of her own in the second half.
Evelyn Cook and Grace Sacharczyk both added a goal and an assist for the second-seeded Tigers (15-1-3), who will play Bloomsburg in the semifinals.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS A
QUARTERFINAL
At Hughesville H.S.
Southern Columbia 8,
Wyalusing 2
First half
SC-Morgan Marks (Loren Gehret), 30:21; SC-Maggie Morrison (Gehret), 27:33; SC-Morrison, 25:03.
Second half
SC-Gehret (Grace Sacharczyk), 38:17; SC-Gehret, 37:12; SC-Evelyn Cook (Marks), 31:16; SC-Gehret (Marks), 29:10; W-Hailey Jayne, 20:29; W-Hailey Jayne, 15:17; SC-Sacharczyk (Sophie Shadle), 7:06.
Shots: SC, 26-2. Corners: SC, 5-0. Saves: Wyalusing 5 (Pearl O’Connor); Southern Columbia 0 (Rilyn Wisloski).