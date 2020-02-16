JERSEY SHORE — Twelve players scored for Meadowbrook Christian as it wrapped up the regular season with a 65-34 victory over Walnut Street Christian Academy in Allegheny Christian Athletic Association-Eastern Division boys basketball on Friday night.
The Lions (11-11 overall, 8-4 ACAA-ED) will travel to St. John Neumann — tentatively scheduled for Tuesday — in the District 4 Class A playoffs, and are scheduled to face Huntingdon Christian in the quarterfinals of the ACAA Tournament at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at DuBois Christian School.
Dillon Stokes had 12 points and Evan Young chipped in 10 points for the Lions.
Meadowbrook Christian 65,
Walnut Street 34
Meadowbrook Chr. (11-11) 65
Ashton Canelo 4 0-0 9; Dillon Stokes 5 2-3 12; Jacob Reed 4 0-0 8; C.J. Carrier 1 0-0 2; Noah Smith 3 0-1 6; Nevin Carrier 2 0-0 4; Evan Young 5 0-0 10; Michael Smith 2 0-0 4; Peter Ramirez 2 0-0 4; Michael Eager 2 0-0 4. Totals 31 2-4 64.
3-point goals: Canelo.
Did not score: Peter Ramirez, Gavin Millett.
Walnut Street (0-11) 24
Brady Umstead 4 0-0 8; Jacob Borowicz 2 3-6 7; Mason Zell 1 0-0 2; Micah Borowicz 2 1-2 6; Justice Hall 0 1-8 1. Totals 9 5-16 24.
3-point goals: M. Borowicz.
Did not score: Griffin Redmon.
Score by quarters
Meadowbrook Chr. 23 13 25 4 — 65
Walnut Street 7 8 4 5 — 24