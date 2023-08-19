The Daily Item
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Trevor Skowronek knocked in a pair of runs and pitched 12/3 hitless innings of relief to help the Mid-Atlantic All-Stars from Media defeat New England, 5-3, in an elimination game Saturday at the Little League World Series.
Media broke out with three runs in the top of the first inning, then rallied for two more in the sixth to break a tie for its first LLWS victory. Media faces Smithfield, Rhode Island, in another elimination game today at 11 a.m.
Saturday’s game was tied at 3 after five innings. Mason Amergian, who settled in after a shaky opening frame for the New England All-Stars from Gray, Maine, strung together four scoreless innings of one-hit ball, retiring six in a row at one point.
In the sixth, Media’s Cole Carroll roped a leadoff hit to center field, and Charles Haenn followed with bunt single. Carroll advanced to third base on a error. Nathaniel Saleski then lashed an RBI single to left field for a 4-3 lead. Amergian coaxed a groundout and line out before uncorking a wild pitch on a 1-2 count to Skowronek that allowed Haenn to score ahead of an inning-ending strikeout.
Skowronek, who took the ball with one out in the home fifth in relief of Media starter Nolan Gratton, opened the last of the sixth with a ground out. He then hit New England’s Benjamin Gilmore with a 2-2 pitch. Skowronek opened with a 1-1 count to Alex Hanlon when Saleski gunned down Gilmore attempting to steal second base. Hanlon popped out to shortstop Austin Crowley to end the game.
New England committed four errors in the loss, including two in the first inning. The early miscues, combined with hits by Saleski and Skowronek, had Mid-Atlantic in front 2-0 before an out was made. Christian Nunez’s RBI single to center made it 3-0 before a 2-1-6 double play ended the inning. Media had runners thrown out attempting to steal both home and third on a wild pitch.
Amergian and Gage Rioux each had two hits for Gray, Maine, in the loss.
Mountain 13, Great Lakes 2 (4 inn.)
Nolan Gifford homered, doubled and drove in three runs to match teammate Joe Joe Carque and fuel the Mountain All-Stars’ four-inning rout.
The Mountain squad from Henderson, Nevada, turned a 4-0 lead after one inning into a 10-run advantage after two frames. The team led 13-0 before the Great Lakes stars from New Albany, Ohio, scored twice in the last of the fourth in a rally that could not stave off elimination.
Henderson raced to an early lead after a one-out single by David Edwards and Gifford’s double. Two runs scored on a fielder’s choice of the bat of Jaxon McMullin that was compounded by an error. An error on a Carque grounder made it 3-0, and Truman Morris’ fielder’s choice added a fourth run.
That was plenty for Edwards, Mountain’s starter, who scattered five hits in the win. Gifford highlighted a six-run second inning with a three-run shot to left field.
Carque belted a two-run single in the fourth for a 13-run advantage.
New Albany got a pair of hits from Cole Mueller and a double from Owen Nardell, who was roughed up for nine runs (eight earned) over 1 1/3 innings of his start.
Henderson advanced to play another elimination game against Fargo, North Dakota, today at 2 p.m.
Cuba 11, Australia 1 (5 inn.)
Samuel Palencia struck out 13 in five innings of two-hit ball, and Liusban Sanchez tripled and knocked in three runs as Cuba eliminated Australia in five innings.
The Cuban All-Stars from Bayamo struck for three runs in the first inning, three more in the fourth, and five in the home fifth to end the game early via the 10-run rule. They followed an inning-opening error in the fifth with consecutive singles by Ismael Ortega, Alfredo Despaigne, Roberto Martinez, Edgar Torrez, Sanchez and Luis Gurriel to stay alive in the tournament.
Palencia allowed a one-out hit in the first inning and another single with a man on in the fourth. Each time he retired the side to end a potential threat.
Australia, whose team hailed from Sydney, scored its only run in the second inning following a leadoff walk and an infield error. Palencia struck out the side, but not before Jet Creamer took third base and scored on wild pitches to make it a 3-1 game.
Tom Hayhow had both Australia hits.
Palencia and Jeison Perez matched Sanchez with two hits apiece for Cuba, which faces Panama in another elimination game today at 9 a.m.
Canada 3, Europe-Africa 0
Jaxon Weir fired a three-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts and no walks, carrying the Canada All-Stars to the victory.
The Europe-Africa squad from Brno in the Czech Republic managed only a one-out single in the first inning (by Filip Zahourek), a leadoff double in the second (Dominik Reznicek), and one-out hit in the third (Stepan Svec). Weir retired Brno’s final 11 batters, eight via strikeout.
The winners from Regina, Saskatchewan, scored all of the game’s runs in the fourth inning.
With one out, Weir singled and Braeden McQueen was intentionally walked. A line out to shortstop kept the Canadian runners in place, and it put Brno starter Krystof Silar an out away from a fourth scoreless inning. Treyten Mandziuk singled to center field on a 2-2 pitch for the game’s first run. McQueen then scored on a wild pitch ahead of Bryden Nernberg’s RBI liner to center.
Canada advanced in the elimination bracket to play Mexico at 1 p.m. today.