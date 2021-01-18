BETHLEHEM — John Meeks returned to the Bucknell lineup Saturday from an injury, and delivered an adequate performance in the team’s first victory this season.
Seems his 12-point effort against Lehigh was just a warm-up for Sunday’s return match.
The senior forward shot 7-for-11 from the field in the opening half, recording 20 of his career-high 31 points, to lead the Bison to a convincing 77-61 victory over the Mountain Hawks at Stabler Arena.
“Offensively, he took over,” said Bison coach Nate Davis. “He was getting to the rim, making jumpers, finding guys.”
Trailing 37-36 at halftime, Meeks scored the Bison’s first five points of the second half to ignite a 23-6 run, putting Bucknell (2-4) in control the rest of the way for a weekend sweep.
“We got ourselves in a hole at the start of the season, and now we have to start digging back,” Meeks said. “That’s what we did today.”
Meeks reeled off 12 consecutive points in the final three minutes of a seesaw first half marked by 10 lead changes Each team’s largest lead was six points.
“He really hasn’t had a chance to play until this week,” Davis said of Meeks. “In practices and scrimmages, he has shown what he did out there. Getting him back gives our guys a certain level of confidence in their own abilities. They know he is going to make plays.”
Meeks downplayed his effort — which included a team-high 11 rebounds — and switched the focus on his team, which has shifted gears after an 0-4 start.
“I went out and hit some shots, and I shoot a bunch of them every day,” he said. “It is a lot of preparation that goes into it, and I trust my teammates every time.”
Lehigh (1-5) went scoreless for a span of 4:08 midway through the second half. The Mountain Hawks shot 52% from the field in the first half, but stumbled to 30.3% after halftime.
“Guys stepped up today and that’s what we needed,” added Meeks. “It started on defense and we had energy. It led to easy transition buckets, and we settled it down in the half-court and made shots.
“We just have to keep working one day at a time.”
The Bison got a lift from center Andre Screen (seven points), and guards Andre Turner (10) and Miles Latimer (eight) — all off the bench in the second half. Andrew Funk added 10 in a balanced effort. Screen ripped nine rebounds in place of starting center Paul Newman, who was in foul trouble in the second half.
“We got some nice play from our bench,” said Davis. “Andre is going to be a really good player. He has great footwork, can shoot right-and left-handed. He can finish above the rim, block shots, and is really long. He has a bright future.”
Lehigh was paced by guard Evan Taylor, who had 15 points, and center Nic Lynch with 12. The Mountain Hawks have dropped five straight after a season-opening win over Lafayette.
“One of the first threes that John Meeks got off, we just kind of closed out with our hands down and gave him a rhythm shot,” said Lehigh coach Brett Reed. “You just can’t do that against good players.”
BUCKNELL 77, LEHIGH 61
Bucknell (2-4)
Meeks 11-20 5-7 31, Newman 2-2 0-0 4, Ellis 0-1 2-2 2, Funk 4-11 0-0 10, Rice 1-5 1-2 4, Latimer 3-4 0-0 8, Screen 3-5 1-2 7, Turner 3-7 4-5 10, van der Heijden 0-2 0-0 0, Delev 0-0 0-0 0, Rhodes 0-0 0-0 0, Timmerman 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 27-57 14-20 77.
Lehigh (1-5)
Alamudun 0-1 0-0 0, Lynch 6-14 0-1 12, Betlow 3-7 0-0 8, Taylor 6-8 2-3 15, M.Wilson 4-12 3-5 11, J.Wilson 0-5 0-0 0, Parolin 3-3 4-5 10, Fenton 0-4 2-2 2, Li 0-1 0-0 0, Sinclair 1-2 0-0 3, Arion 0-1 0-0 0, Saigal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 11-16 61.
Halftime--Lehigh 37-36. 3-Point Goals--Bucknell 9-26 (Meeks 4-8, Latimer 2-3, Funk 2-8, Rice 1-4, Ellis 0-1, Turner 0-2), Lehigh 4-15 (Betlow 2-4, Taylor 1-1, Sinclair 1-2, Li 0-1, Fenton 0-2, J.Wilson 0-2, M.Wilson 0-3). Rebounds--Bucknell 32 (Meeks 11), Lehigh 32 (Lynch 6). Assists--Bucknell 13 (Meeks 5), Lehigh 13 (J.Wilson 4). Total Fouls--Bucknell 15, Lehigh 16.