DANVILLE—Lewisburg’s Thomas Haynos faced a difficult challenge in the 200 freestlyle during Tuesday’s meet at the Danville Area Community Center, facing Danville’s Luke Stine.
Haynos embraced the challenge, swimming a 1:56.35, a hundreth of a second faster than Stine.
“I know he’s a really good swimmer and went to states in the 100 back,” Haynos said. “I was pretty nervous. Coach was pretty hard on us at practice last night, but I just tried to be optimistic. Either one of us could have taken it. It was a pretty good race.”
It wasn’t quite enough for the Green Dragons, though, as the Ironmen swept the dual meet — 98-64 in the boys meet and 106-79 in the girls meet.
“It’s pretty important for me,” Haynos said of his win in the 200 free. “It’s one of the closet races I’ve ever had. It’s really cool to beat him, because I knew he’s a really good swimmer and it was a great race.”
Stine went on to claim the top spot in the one-meter diving portion of the meet as he finished with a final score of 177.10 to top Lewisburg’s Caleb Leaman, who finished with a 175.
The Hause bothers faced off in the backstroke and pushed each other for the top two spots. Kaleb ended up winning with a final time of 58.09. Ryan finished with a 59.87.
“There’s an extra component added on,” Kaleb Hause said of the race. “I want to beat him just to have bragging rights over him, but I also want him to do well over all. It helps the team, because we can both race each other.”
Kaleb swam on the 200 medley relay team that took the top spot with a time of 1:49.97. Stine opened the event and Hause went second before Cole Hasenbalg and Justin Riedhammer closed the race out in favor of the Ironmen. Hause then won the 50 free with a time of 23.16 and the 100 backstroke with a final time of 58.09.
“I had a pretty good meet and have been working really hard for this,” Hause said. “I want to keep improving the way I am. We like swimming against the bigger schools, because it gives us a chance to see what we have in the team.”
Ryan Hause took the top spot in the 100 butterfly with a 58.29. Justin Riedhammer topped out in the 100 free (54.16) and the 100 breast with a time of 1:14.89.
Danville’s group of Caroline Spahr, Joy Zhang, Leah Tessarvich, and Coyla Bartholomew cleared Lewisburg’s top group to grab a No. 1 finish and the overall team win. The group finished with a 3:53.62.
“I knew it was going to come down to that to win the meet,” Bartholomew said of the 400 free relay. “It was really, really close. When I saw how far Lewisburg was ahead, I told myself I had to get ahead of them if we were going to win the meet.”
Tessarvich made up a lot of ground on Lewisburg before Bartholomew, who also won the 100 free, closed the race out in favor of the Ironmen. Spahr, Brenna Ross, Tessarvich, and Bartholomew won the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:02.24.
Alexandra Decker and Anna Batkowski faced off in the 200 free. Both represented Lewisburg in a similar situation to the Hause brothers with Danville. It was another close race with Batowksi, who won the 500 free with a 5:53.08 before snatching the top spot in the 200 free with a 2:05.74. Decker finished with a 2:06.22.
“That was my first time ever swimming the event,” Batkowski said. “I was talking Alex before the race and said we should just go off each other. We were pacing it together and it’s really hard to tell who is near you, because you’re not next to each other. Having there with me was really nice. It helped me get the time I was able to get.”
Decker opened the 200 free relay and Batkowski closed it out as Jewels Hepner and Delaney Humphrey swam the middle portions to give Lewisburg a top finish with a 1:47.26. Batkowski won the 500 free with a 5:53.08.
Girls
Danville 106, Lewisburg 79
200 M relay: 1. Danville (Leah Tessarvich, Brenna Ross, Caroline Spahr, Coyla Bartholomew), 2:02.24; 200 free: 1. Anna Batkowski (LEW), 2:05.74; 2. Alexandra Decker (LEW), 2:06.22; 3. Ana Keller (DAN), 2:12.21; 200 IM: 1. Delaney Humphrey (LEW), 2:21.19; 2. Caroline Spahr (DAN), 2:31.46; 3. Zoe Zola (DAN), 2:37.27; 50 free: 1. Brenna Ross (DAN), 25.37; 2. Jewels Hepner (LEW), 26.22; 3. Leah Tessarvich (DAN), 27.06; 1mtr diving: 1. Kassie McTammany (LEW), 183.60; 2. Gabby Hackett (DAN), 164.10; 3. Vanessa Gill (DAN), 114.25; 100 fly: 1. Delany Humphrey (LEW), 1:06.23; 2. Zoe Zola (DAN), 1:18.94; 3. Sidney Springer (DAN), 1:19.02; 100 free: 1. Coyla Bartholomew (DAN), 56.13; 2. Jewels Hepner (LEW), 57.91; 3. Blake Hardin (DAN), 1:06.37; 500 free: 1. Anna Batkowski (LEW), 5:53.08; 2. Leah Tessarvich (DAN), 5:56.99; 3. Molly Gill (LEW), 6:31.86; 200 free relay: 1. Lewisburg (Alexandra Decker, Jewels Hepner, Delaney Hemphrey, Anna Batkowski), 1:47.26; 100 back: 1. Caroline Spahr (DAN), 1:06.34; 2. Lily McBride (LEW), 1:15.42; 3. Delaney Bloom (DAN), 1:18.03; 100 breast: 1. Brenna Ross (DAN), 1:10.13; 2. Alexandra Decker (LEW), 1:11.78; 3. Leena Wardeh (DAN), 1:20.38; 400 free relay: 1. Danville (Caroline Spahr, Joy Zhang, Leah Tessarvich, Coyla Bartholomew), 3:53.62.
Boys
Danville 98, Lewisburg 64
200 M relay: 1. Danville (Luke Stine, Kaleb Hause, Cole Hasenbalg, Justin Riedhammer), 1:49.97; 200 free: 1. Thomas Haynos (LEW), 1:56.35; 2. Luke Stine (DAN), 1:56.36; 3. Cole Hasenberg (DAN), 2:07.47; 200 IM: 1. Mitchell Malusis (LEW), 2:24.38; 2. Nick DelGotto (DAN), 2:35.03; 50 free: 1. Kaleb Hause (DAN), 23.16; 2. Jack Drouin (LEW), 24.99; 3. Vaughn Holthus (LEW), 25.29; 1mtr diving: 1. Luke Stine (DAN), 177.10; 2. Caleb Leaman (LEW), 175.00; 3. Renzo Yuasa (DAN), 150.80; 100 fly: 1. Ryan Hause (DAN), 58.29; 2. Mitchell Malusis (LEW), 58.51; 100 free: 1. Justin Riedhammer (DAN), 54.16; 2. Renzo Yuasa (DAN), 57.60; 3. Thomas Hetherington (LEW), 1:01.76; 500 free: 1. Cole Hasenbalg (DAN), 5:53.15; 2. Jack Drouin (LEW), 5:57.17; 3. Holden Dent (DAN), 6:00.58; 200 free relay: 1. Danville (Ryan Hause, Justin Riedhammer, Kaleb Hause, Luke Stine), 1:37.35; 100 back: 1. Kaleb Hause (DAN), 58.09; 2. Ryan Hause (DAN), 59.87; 3. Thomas Haynos (LEW), 1:02.61; 100 breast: 1. Justin Riedhammer (DAN), 1:14.89; 2. Seth Lynn (DAN), 1:23.20; 3. Thomas Hetherington (LEW), 1:24.81; 400 free relay: 1. Lewisburg (Jack Drouin, Vaughn Holthus, Mitchell Malusis, Thomas Haynos), 3:48.77.