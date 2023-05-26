SHIPPENSBURG — Going up against bigger Class 3A schools during the PIAA Track & Field Championships is a tall task, but Valley athletes proved they were up for the challenge at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium.
After Friday’s first day of the meet, two 3A boys walked away with medals, both in field events. Shikellamy’s Jayden Packer finished tied for sixth in the pole vault, while Selinsgrove’s Colin Melhorn placed eighth in the shot put.
Packer finished tied with Altoona’s Nathan Lutz with a mark of 14 feet, 6 inches. Packer was aiming to place higher on the podium, but he’s giving up football in the fall so he can focus solely on track for his senior season next year.
“A little disappointed, just in the height I jumped, but it’s nice to be out here to cheer on my teammates,” Packer said.
Melhorn clinched the final spot on the podium after hitting a mark of 52-113/4 during his last attempt. Before that, Melhorn’s best throw went 51-9 in his second attempt. The throw was a new outdoor, personal record for Melhorn.
“It feels great,” Melhorn said. “Coming into finals, I wasn’t sure if I was gonna be last man out or if I was gonna be last man in. So then to go to finals and make it happen on a stage like this, getting my spot on the podium feels great.”
Melhorn’s teammate, Max Maurer, finished 17th with a mark of 48-101/4. Maurer, a senior, will have a chance to medal in the discus today.
“He didn’t have the competition he was looking for today, but to be able to come to a stage as big as this, the state championships, with two people from the same school — especially me and him, we’re good friends — it feels great,” Melhorn said.
In preliminary action, Shamokin’s 4x400 relay team finished fourth. The Indians’ quartet of Benny Delbaugh, Ryder Zulkowski, Chase Pensyl and Colton Lynch qualified for today’s final in 3:21.06. Abington, Spring Ford and Central Bucks West were the only teams that were faster.
In the first heat, Shamokin edged Cheltenham, which clocked in a time of 3:21.28.
The result was relieving for Lynch, especially after he failed to qualify for today’s 400 final. Lynch finished 15th in the 400 preliminaries.
“It was like a little bit of a redemption for me,” Lynch said. “I just came out here earlier, I just ran the worst 400 dash in my life, I think, honestly.”
Shikellamy’s Chase Morgan qualified in both the 100- and 200-meter finals. Morgan finished tied for fourth with Cedar Crest’s Gabe Lewis at 10.67 in the 100 prelims. In the 200, Morgan qualified for the finals after clocking 21.59.