The Associated Press
FRISCO, Texas — Memphis is playing for a championship in Penny Hardaway’s third season coaching his alma mater.
Landers Nolley II scored a career-high 27 points with seven of the Tigers’ season-high 14 made 3-pointers, and they advanced to their first NIT championship game since winning the title in 2002 with a 90-67 semifinal win over Colorado State on Saturday.
“I’m proud of the team. Our most complete game all year was today, even though we started off kind of slow, still scored 90 points,” Hardaway said. “For multiple guys to get hot on the same night, I’ve been asking for that all year and today’s game was one of those games.”
Memphis will hope for one more of those today, when it faces Mississippi State in the title game.
Nolley scored 24 of his points after halftime, after Lester Quinones made three 3s in a 22-2 run in the first half that put the Tigers (19-8) ahead to stay. DeAndre Williams finished with 21 points for Memphis, and Quinones had 18 with four 3s.
David Roddy had 18 points and Isaiah Stevens 17 for Colorado State (20-7).
Memphis’ last NCAA Tournament was 2013-14, and the Tigers just missed this year. They are 9-2 since the start of February with a pair one-possession losses six days apart against NCAA Sweet 16 team Houston.
n Mississippi State 84,
Louisiana Tech 62
FRISCO, Texas — D.J. Stewart Jr. got off to such a fast start that Mississippi State didn’t need another last-second shot to get to the NIT championship game.
Iverson Molinar scored 25 points, and Stewart had 23, with the guards combining for nine 3-pointers, as Mississippi State led throughout to beat Louisiana Tech.
Two days after hitting the game-winning 3 in the closing seconds of the quarterfinal round to beat Richmond, Stewart made his first five shots, including all four of his made 3s in the game matching No. 4-seeded Bulldogs.
“That really gave us a lift, gave our guys a lot of confidence,” coach Ben Howland said.
Mississippi State (18-14) scored the game’s first 11 points. Molinar, who finished with five 3s, hit from long range on the Bulldogs’ first shot before Stewart had a run of 14 consecutive points for an early 17-5 lead.
“It kind of got us in a lead ... the way the game was going, it gave us momentum,” Molinar said.
Big freshman Kenneth Lofton Jr. had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Louisiana Tech (23-8), which opened the NIT with a win over another Southeastern Conference team, No. 1 seed Ole Miss. Kalob Ledoux had 11 points and Jacolby Pemberton 10.