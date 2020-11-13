Quarterback can end up being just as much of a mental position as a physical position, especially in high school football.
I say that because of what I’m reminded of when I watch Danville’s KJ Riley lead the Ironmen this season.
The name that has popped into my head the most while watching Riley is former Selinsgrove star and current Bloomsburg University quarterback Logan Leiby. Their playing styles are similar. I would say KJ is a little more athletic, but Logan has really worked hard to make himself faster.
I’ve always been more impressed with how they both handle things mentally. When they make mistakes, both are able to shake off things.
I immediately thought of Logan on Saturday when K.J. threw a pick-6 on the first drive against Montoursville. In Logan’s sophomore year, he threw an interception for a touchdown against Saucon Valley in the state quarterfinals when the Seals lost 35-7.
Then in Leiby’s junior year, the Seals were the favorites in the District 4 final against Jersey Shore after beating the Bulldogs 26-6 earlier in the season at Thompson Street Stadium, which was also the site of the district final. Leiby threw three interceptions in that game after throwing just six through the first 11 games of the season as Selinsgrove fell to Jersey Shore.
I can think of any number of high school players that would have struggled mentally with that. Maybe Leiby did privately, but he bounced back to throw for 3,778 yards and 42 touchdowns in his senior season. The Seals made the state quarterfinals, and were a two-point conversion attempt in the final minute from a berth in the state semifinals.
Riley had his own struggles, with Danville losing in the district final to Montoursville after beating the Warriors earlier in the season when he was a sophomore. Of course, there was all the turmoil around the program the last two seasons as well. Add in the pandemic and a new coaching staff, and there were plenty of issues to overcome.
Riley has had the same type of senior season that Leiby did, and has a chance to get his team to the state semifinals. Leading the team to 24 second-half points — while the defense shut out the Warriors last week in the District 4 Class 3A championship game — Riley etched his name into District 4 lore, just like Leiby did with his record-setting career.
I think it’s an important lesson for all young athletes, and an important trait for anybody is perseverance. It usually pays off in the end. Another guy that is going to end up having his perseverance pay off in the end is Lewisburg’s Max Moyers.
I’m sure the last 18 months have been pretty crappy for a guy who was on a trajectory to have one of the greatest careers in District 4 and state history. His senior season certainly didn’t go as planned, but wherever football takes Moyers, some college is going to get a steal.