MILL HALL — Maddie Merrell scored the go-ahead and eventual game-winning goals less than three minutes apart in the second half, and Kam Michaels made them stand up for Danville's 3-2 win over Central Mountain in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II girls soccer Monday.
The Ironmen got a first-half equalizer from Lauren Law, who tapped in Gracie Kitka's ball in the middle of the box. Merrell, a freshman, broke the tie just more than four minutes into the second half with an unassisted goal, then soon after made it 3-1 with Izzy Reedy's help.
Central Mountain cut its deficit to one with just less than 32 minutes to play, but Michaels finished with a pair of saves for the win.
Danville 3, Central Mountain 2
First half
CM-Lily Hendricks (Taylor Campbell), 21:51; D-Lauren Law (Gracie Kitka), 10:50.
Second half
D-Maddie Merrell, 35:44; D-Merrell (Izzy Reedy), 32:57; CM-Sarah Hall, 31:47.
Shots: D 19-8. Corners: D 7-5. Saves: Danville 2 (Kam Michaels); Central Mountain 5 (Kiahna Jones).