The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Brandon Nimmo saved Jacob deGrom and New York with a breathtaking catch at the center-field fence, and Edwin Díaz entered to Timmy Trumpet’s live horns at Citi Field before closing out Los Angeles.
Starling Marte hit a two-run homer off All-Star lefty Tyler Anderson (13-3) as the Mets evened the three-game showdown between the top two teams in the National League.
Mookie Betts connected off deGrom (4-1) for his 32nd home run, but it wasn’t enough for the Dodgers in a tight pitching duel with a playoff feel in the 2-hour, 19-minute game.
Brewers 6, Pirates 1
MILWAUKEE — Keston Hiura and Luis Urías each hit an RBI single during Milwaukee’s four-run seventh inning, and the Brewers beat Pittsburgh.
Willy Adames had a run-scoring double as Milwaukee won for the fourth time in five games. Freddy Peralta pitched five effective innings, and Taylor Rogers (3-6) got four outs for the win.
Braves 3, Rockies 2
ATLANTA — Kyle Wright pitched seven scoreless innings to earn his major league-leading 17th victory, Austin Riley and Ronald Acuña Jr. homered, and Atlanta beat Colorado.
The defending World Series champion Braves avoided their first four-game losing streak since Sept. 14-18, 2021.
Facing Colorado for the first time in his career, Wright (17-5) allowed five hits with two walks and six strikeouts, throwing 63 of his 96 pitches for strikes.
Cardinals 5, Reds 3, 13 innings
CINCINNATI — Albert Pujols hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 13th inning, Lars Nootbaar added a two-run homer, and St. Louis twice used five-man infields to stop Cincinnati.
In his final game in Cincinnati, Pujols shook off going hitless in five at-bats to deliver against Chase Anderson (0-2), driving in automatic runner Paul Goldschmidt with one out. Nootbaar went deep two batters later.
Padres 5, Giants 4
SAN FRANCISCO — Joe Musgrove had a season-high 11 strikeouts, Manny Machado drove in three runs, and San Diego completed a three-game sweep.
Luis Campusano and Jake Cronenworth added RBIs for San Diego, which has won five of its last six games and five straight against San Francisco.
Musgrove (9-6) allowed three runs and three hits with two walks in 62/3 innings. All-Star closer Josh Hader overcame his recent struggles to secure his 30th save in 33 opportunities and his first with the Padres.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Orioles 4, Indians 0
CLEVELAND — Gunnar Henderson homered in his major league debut, losing his batting helmet after connecting on a drive that traveled an estimated 429 feet, and Baltimore beat Cleveland.
Henderson, called up from Triple-A Norfolk earlier in the day, homered to lead off the fourth inning against Triston McKenzie. The game’s No. 1 prospect according to Baseball America drove a 2-2 pitch to right-center field for his first big league hit. He singled in the ninth and went 2-for-4.
Rangers 5, Astros 3
ARLINGTON, Texas — Jose Altuve drove in two runs, and scored two more for AL-best Houston in a win over Texas, and its All-Star starter Martín Pérez.
The reigning AL champion Astros will enter September at 84-47, matching their best record through 131 games.
Mariners 5, Tigers 3
DETROIT — Abraham Toro hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning, and Seattle beat Detroit for its fifth win in six games.
Toro, recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday, had two hits. Eugenio Suarez also hit a two-run homer for the Mariners.
Seattle starter Marco Gonzales (10-12) allowed three runs and seven hits in six innings. Paul Sewald worked around two walks in the ninth to get his 17th save.
Red Sox 6, Twins 5
MINNEAPOLIS — Xander Bogaerts hit a grand slam and drove in five runs, J.D. Martinez also homered to back Michael Wacha’s strong start for Boston, and the Red Sox held on to beat Minnesota
Bogaerts and Martinez went deep during a five-run third inning against Minnesota starter Joe Ryan.
INTERLEAGUE
Rays 2, Marlins 1, 10 innings
MIAMI — Manuel Margot singled in the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th inning, and prevented a run by tracking down a flyball to deep center in the bottom half, leading Tampa Bay past Miami.
Nationals 2, A’s 1
WASHINGTON — Aníbal Sánchez earned his first victory in nearly two years, Luke Voit hit a two-run home run, and Washington beat Oakland.
Cubs 7, Blue Jays 5
TORONTO — Franmil Reyes homered, Nico Hoerner drove in a pair of runs, and Chicago beat Toronto to avoid a three-game sweep.