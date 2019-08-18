KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jacob deGrom pitched seven sharp innings and Pete Alonso put the New York Mets ahead with a two-run single in a 4-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday night.
Alonso got three hits and snapped a 1-all tie with two outs in the seventh when he rolled a bases-loaded grounder up the middle. Juan Lagares, who also had three hits, added an RBI triple in the eighth.
The bottom three batters in New York’s lineup went 5-for-11 and combined to score all four runs.
Last year’s NL Cy Young Award winner, deGrom (8-7) gave up one run and three hits while striking out five. Since the All-Star break, he has permitted just five earned runs in 45 innings for a 1.00 ERA.
Royals starter Jakob Junis (8-11) allowed a one-out single to Lagares in the seventh and hit No. 9 batter Aaron Altherr with a pitch. Kansas City manager Ned Yost brought in Jake Newberry, who walked Amed Rosario to load the bases.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
n Padres 5, Phillies 3
PHILADELPHIA — Dinelson Lamet pitched six solid innings, Ty France hit a tiebreaking single, and San Diego cooled off Philadelphia.
Lamet (2-2) allowed three runs and six hits with six strikeouts and a walk. The 27-year-old right-hander was making his eighth start since missing last season due to Tommy John surgery.
Eric Hosmer had three hits for the Padres, and Josh Naylor tied the game with a two-run double in the fourth.
J.T. Realmuto homered for the Phillies, who lost for the first time since former manager Charlie Manuel returned as hitting coach on Tuesday. Philadelphia dropped one game out of the second NL wild-card spot.
The Phillies had outscored opponents 30-12 while winning their previous four games, and they had batted .337 with 35 hits, seven homers and 25 RBIs in the three games since Manuel joined the staff.
They managed just six hits against Lamet and three Padres relievers.
Kirby Yates pitched a scoreless ninth for his 34th save in 37 chances.
n Cubs 2, Pirates 0
PITTSBURGH — Kris Bryant heard a voice from the crowd just before he homered to put Chicago ahead in the seventh inning.
After committing an error at third base each of the previous two innings, Bryant watched Steven Brault lift his leg. That’s when he could just make out what a fan had shouted.
“He was making fun of me because I made two errors,” Bryant said. “I hit a home run.”
The Cubs certainly appreciated Bryant’s contribution. After getting out of three bases-loaded jams, Chicago snapped a four-game skid with a win over Pittsburgh.
Bryant, who also walked in the ninth, drove the first pitch of the seventh from Brault (3-2) into the left-field bleachers to give Chicago a 1-0 lead. It was Bryant’s 25th homer this season and third in five games.
Jon Lester (10-8) gave up four hits and five walks in six innings after allowing Pittsburgh to load the bases with one out in the first and nobody out in the fifth. He got Kevin Newman to fly out to right in the fifth before striking out Bryan Reynolds and getting out of it when Starling Marte flied to center.
Pittsburgh stranded 11 runners and fell to 7-26 since the All-Star break. It loaded the bases a third time with two outs in the seventh.
After Ian Happ fully extended in left field to catch a sharp line drive from Reynolds for the second out with runners on first and second, Cubs reliever Tyler Chatwood hit Marte with a pitch. Josh Bell bounced to second to end the inning.
n Reds 6, Cardinals 1
CINCINNATI — Aristides Aquino hit a three-run homer, Nick Senzel added a leadoff shot, and Cincinnati dropped St. Louis back into a tie with Chicago for first place in the Central Division.
With the Reds leading 2-1 in the fifth, Aquino followed two-out singles by Josh VanMeter, and Freddy Galvis with a no-doubt drive to center field on Milos Mikolas’ first pitch for his 11th homer in his 17th career game.
Aquino is the first rookie since 1900 with 11 homers in his first 17 games, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
One day after being rocked for 18 hits and 13 runs, Cincinnati pitching limited St. Louis to Matt Carpenter’s second-inning solo homer, one of five hits and three walks allowed by Anthony DeSclafani in five innings. DeSclafani (8-7) struck out four.
n Braves 4, Dodgers 3
ATLANTA — Josh Donaldson and Adam Duvall hit consecutive homers off Hyun-Jin Ryu in the sixth inning, the faulty Atlanta bullpen redeemed itself for a change, and the Braves beat Los Angeles.
Donaldson stirred the largest crowd in SunTrust Park’s three-year history when his 29th homer landed in the Atlanta bullpen in right-center. Duvall added on by going deep into the left-center seats to make it 4-2.
Atlanta won the matchup of NL division leaders one night after the Dodgers’ powerful offense homered four times, sending the Braves to a 27th loss in the last 37 regular-season games between the teams.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
n Yankees 6, Indians 5
NEW YORK — Manager Aaron Boone, Brett Gardner and New York again hammered away at the umpires, this time in prolonged rants that brought several members of the team spilling onto the field, while beating Cleveland.
Gleyber Torres hit two home runs, and Didi Gregorius and DJ LeMahieu also connected for the AL East-leading Yankees.
James Paxton (9-6) went five innings for the win. Zach Plesac (6-4) was chased in the fifth.
Aroldis Chapman closed for his 35th save in 40 chances.
n Red Sox 4, Orioles 0
BOSTON — Eduardo Rodríguez pitched 7 1/3 stellar innings, red-hot Rafael Devers belted a two-run homer, and Boston beat Baltimore.
The win came a few hours after Boston had to put ace lefty Chris Sale on the 10-day injured list due to inflammation in his left elbow. Red Sox president Dave Dombrowski said Sale felt stiffness after his start Tuesday in Cleveland, and didn’t tell the team until Friday before he was sent for an MRI.
Trey Mancini had a double — his eighth straight game in Fenway Park with an extra-base hit — for the Orioles, who have dropped six straight.
Rodríguez (14-5) allowed four hits, struck out four, walked two and hit a batter in setting his career high for wins in a season. He’s 6-0 with a 1.30 ERA in his last eight starts against Baltimore, the team that originally signed him.
n Athletics 8, Astros 4
OAKLAND, Calif. — Matt Chapman doubled among his three hits, and Mark Canha had two hits and three RBIs to back Chris Bassitt’s six solid innings, and Oakland beat Houston.
Matt Olson and Josh Phegley each had two hits for Oakland, which finished with 13 hits — just two for extra bases. The A’s have won four straight games and 11 of their last 16. They have gained four games in four days on the Astros, closing to within 6 1/2 games of the AL West leaders.
Bassitt (9-5) gave up three runs and eight hits with two walks. In seven starts since the All-Star break he’s 4-1 with a 2.36 ERA. Bassitt threw 116 pitches, a career high for the 30-year-old who missed all of 2017 recovering from Tommy John surgery.
Yordan Alvarez homered twice for Houston, which has lost five straight and six of seven after winning eight in a row, and 18 of 21.
n Mariners 4, Blue Jays 3
TORONTO — Kyle Seager hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning, Austin Nola also went deep, and Seattle beat Toronto.
Seager’s two-out drive off the right field foul screen came on the first pitch from left-hander Tim Mayza (1-2).
Seattle won for the third time in five games after losing eight of the previous nine.
Seager’s home run extended his hitting streak to 11 games. The third baseman has reached safely in 21 of his past 22, and has hit nine of his 15 home runs in that stretch.
n Rays 1, Tigers 0, 13 inn.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Mike Brosseau’s pinch-hit RBI single in the 13th inning drove in Eric Sogard to give Tampa Bay a win over Detroit.
Sogard doubled off Matt Hall (0-1) with two outs, and Tommy Pham was intentionally walked. Brosseau singled to right-center field for the Rays’ first run since Wednesday, ending a streak of 29 scoreless innings.
Rays pitchers struck out a franchise-record 24 batters.
, including 13 in 20 hitless at bats against relievers. Six Tigers hitters struck out at least three times.
Poche (3-4) got the win after striking out two of the three Tigers he faced in the 13th.