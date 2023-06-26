The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Joey Wiemer hit a go-ahead, two-run homer to straightaway centerfield in the sixth inning, lifting the Milwaukee Brewers to a 2-1 victory on Monday night that dropped the struggling New York Mets a season-worst eight games under .500.
Wiemer’s 422-drive off Drew Smith (3-3) hit off the black fence surrounding the Mets’ celebratory home run apple and rolled about 50 feet away from centerfielder Brandon Nimmo.
Colin Rea (4-4) retired his first eight batters and allowed one run in 61/3 innings. Hoby Milner (four outs), Elvis Peguero (one) and Devon Williams (three) completed a three-hitter. Williams got his 14th save in 15 chances as the Brewers retired the final 11 Mets in order.
Smith (3-3), made his first appearance after a 10-game suspension for a banned sticky substance on his hand prior to entering against the Yankees on June 13.
Mets starter Justin Verlander gave up five hits and struck out five in five scoreless but laborious innings. Verlander, who threw 100 pitches, was assessed a pitch clock violation starting the third inning after throwing a warmup pitch with 27 seconds left on the clock.
INTERLEAGUE
Braves 4, Twins 1
ATLANTA — Marcell Ozuna responded with a go-ahead homer off Sonny Gray in the seventh, Spencer Strider allowed three hits in seven innings while striking out 10, and Atlanta Braves beat Minnesota in the Twins’ first visit to Atlanta in seven years.
Before the homer, Ozuna was 2-for-12 — with five strikeouts — against Gray.
Ronald Acuña Jr. added a two-run homer in a three-run seventh. In the matchup of first-place teams in the NL East and AL Central, the Braves won for the 11th time in 12 games.
Joey Gallo’s 13th homer gave the Twins a 1-0 lead in the second. Strider gave up a third-inning single to Alex Kirilloff and then got 13 consecutive outs before walking Gallo with two outs in the seventh. Strider struck out Kyle Farmer to end the inning.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tigers 7, Rangers 2
ARLINGTON, Texas — Andy Ibañez and Jake Rogers homered for Detroit, which overcame the early departures of its first two pitchers, to beat AL West-leading Texas in the opener of a four-game series.
Tigers starter Matthew Boyd and reliever Will Vest were already hurt and out of the game before Ibañez hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the third inning for a 4-1 lead. Rogers added a two-run shot with two outs in the sixth to chase Texas starter Andrew Heaney (5-5).
Rookie Mason Englert (3-2), the third of six Detroit pitchers who combined for 16 strikeouts, allowed one run over 21/3 innings. The right-hander from Forney, Texas, about 40 miles from Globe Life Field, was a fourth-round draft pick by the Rangers in 2018, and acquired by the Tigers in the Rule 5 draft last offseason.