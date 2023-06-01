The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Mark Canha’s hot streak won’t cause him to try to keep too much the same.
“I’m not superstitious,” he said, laughing. “I’m a little spicious.”
Canha hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in his latest blitz of Philadelphia Phillies pitching, boosting Max Scherzer, and the New York Mets to a 4-2 victory Thursday that completed a three-game sweep of the defending NL champions.
Canha entered the series hitting .233 with three homers and 12 RBIs. He homered and drove in four runs on Wednesday, and is 6-for-10 with four homers and 11 RBIs in his last three games against the Phillies dating to last season.
Padres 10, Marlins 1
MIAMI — Joe Musgrove pitched a no-hitter into the sixth, Fernando Tatis Jr. had three doubles and four RBIs, and San Diego beat Miami.
Recently acquired Gary Sánchez homered for the second consecutive day, helping San Diego to 11 hits after being limited to a two-hitter by three Miami pitchers Wednesday. The Padres finished 5-4 on their nine-game road trip.
Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 5
PHOENIX — Corbin Carroll had a two-out, two-run single in the ninth inning, and Arizona beat Colorado to tie the idle Los Angeles Dodgers for a share of the NL West lead.
Gabriel Moreno walked with one out against Pierce Johnson (0-2), and Ketel Marte doubled with two outs, moving Moreno to third. With first base open and Christian Walker on deck, the Rockies decided to pitch to Carroll, and he came through with a liner for his first career walk-off hit.
Arizona won its fifth straight and improve to 34-23 to match the Dodgers for the best record in the National League.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Astros 5, Angels 2
HOUSTON — Alex Bregman and José Abreu had two RBIs each, and Kyle Tucker added three hits to lead Houston to a win over Los Angeles in a game during which Angels manager Phil Nevin was ejected.
The victory was the 2,126th of manager Dusty Baker’s career, moving him past Joe McCarthy into sole possession of eighth place on baseball’s all-time list.
Houston’s Ronel Blanco (1-0), who was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land before the game, allowed seven hits and two runs in 51/3 innings for the win in his first major league start.
Twins 7, Guardians 6
MINNEAPOLIS — Royce Lewis hit a tying two-run homer in the eighth inning, and Willi Castro had a game-ending sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the ninth, lifting Minnesota to a comeback victory over Cleveland.
Eli Morgan (2-1) walked Christian Vázquez to start the ninth. Jorge Polanco, who came off the injured list before the game, followed with a double. After an intentional walk, with the infield drawn in, Castro poked a perfectly placed fly ball to right field that was plenty deep enough to score Vázquez.
INTERLEAGUE
Blue Jays 3, Brewers 1
TORONTO — Kevin Gausman pitched 62/3 shutout innings to win back-to-back starts for the first time this season, Bo Bichette and Matt Chapman homered, and Toronto dealt Milwaukee its fifth loss in seven games.
Gausman (4-3) struck out 11, giving him 100 on the season and reclaiming the AL lead from Angels right-hander Shohei Ohtani (90).
Red Sox 8, Reds 2
BOSTON — Rafael Devers doubled to break an eighth-inning tie, and Boston overcame Chris Sale’s early exit because of shoulder soreness to beat Cincinnati.
Sale departed after manager Alex Cora and a member of the training staff visited the mound twice in the fourth inning. Sale came out with two out after walking Nick Senzel, with Boston trailing 1-0.