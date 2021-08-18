The Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO — Kevin Pillar hit a three-run home run in the 12th inning, lifting the Mets over the San Francisco Giants 6-2 on Wednesday hours after owner Steve Cohen called out New York’s hitters for a lack of production.
Six Giants pitchers combined to blank the Mets until the ninth inning, when J.D. Davis provided a tying sacrifice fly.
The teams traded runs in the 11th before the Mets scored four runs against Tyler Chatwood (1-3) in the 12th. Pillar broke a 2-2 tie with his 10th homer of the year, and Chance Sisco added an RBI double to make it 6-2.
The Giants used eight relievers, who combined for 102/3 innings after starter Anthony DeSclafani exited with right ankle discomfort in the top of the second.
Braves 11, Marlins 9
MIAMI — Freddie Freeman hit for the cycle for the second time, and surging Atlanta beat Miami.
The reigning NL MVP doubled in the first, tripled in the fourth, singled in the fifth and hit his 27th homer, a two-run blast, in the sixth.
Freeman became the first Braves player to hit for the cycle twice after also accomplishing the feat against Cincinnati June 15, 2016, according to Atlanta. It is the seventh cycle in franchise history. He went 9-for-13 in the three-game series sweep against Miami.
The NL East-leading Braves have won six straight and 13 of 15 while sweeping its last three road series.
Miami walked 12 batters, tying a franchise record for a nine-inning game. Five of the walks were with the bases loaded.
Rockies 7, Padres 5
DENVER — Jake Arrieta got clobbered by Colorado, and left with an injury in his San Diego debut.
C.J. Cron had two hits and three RBIs, and Trevor Story homered for the Rockies, who scored five runs in 31/3 innings against Arrieta before he departed with an injured left hamstring.
Arrieta (5-12) was signed Monday after being placed on waivers by the Chicago Cubs. He allowed seven hits and let his ERA rise to 7.13 on Dom Núnez’s solo homer before grabbing his hamstring and exiting the game.
Cubs 7, Reds 1
CINCINNATI — Michael Hermosillo homered for the first time since 2018, Ian Happ and Sergio Alcántara also went deep, and depleted Chicago beat Cincinnati.
Adrian Sampson, called up from Triple-A Iowa earlier in the day to pitch in the majors for the first time since 2019, held the Reds to one run and five hits in four innings.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Yankees 5, Red Sox 2
NEW YORK — Andrew Heaney pitched seven smooth innings, Anthony Rizzo hit a two-run single in his return from COVID-19, and New York beat Boston to match a season best with its sixth straight victory.
Substitute shortstop Andrew Velazquez, born nearby in the Bronx, delivered a pair of RBI singles from the No. 9 spot in the batting order and combined with Rizzo on a terrific defensive play for the dramatic final out.
Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman, just activated from the injured list, was pulled by manager Aaron Boone with two outs and two on in the ninth. Lucas Luetge retired Kevin Plawecki on a grounder for his third major league save and first since his 2012 rookie season with Seattle.
Luetge became the sixth different New York reliever to earn a save in the past eight days as the Yankees finished a three-game sweep of their longtime rivals that vaulted them into playoff position ahead of struggling Boston.
Rays 8, Orioles 4
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Ryan Yarbrough came off the COVID-19 injured list and worked five scoreless innings as AL East-leading Tampa Bay handed Baltimore its 14th consecutive loss.
Baltimore, which also had a 14-game skid from May 18-31, joined the Boston Braves as the only teams to have a pair of 14-game or longer losing streaks in the same season since 1901. The Braves did it twice, in 1911 and 1935.
Yarbrough (7-4) followed opener Louis Head to start the second inning and gave up one hit in his first appearance since Aug. 6.
Brandon Lowe had a two-out RBI single, stole second and scored on Wander Franco’s double off Spenser Watkins (2-5) to put Tampa Bay up 4-2 in the fourth.
Angels 3, Tigers 1
DETROIT — Shohei Ohtani hit his 40th homer and pitched eight sharp innings, helping Los Angeles beat Miguel Cabrera, and Detroit.
The crowd of 27,282 was hoping to see Cabrera hit his 500th career homer, but the slugger went 1-for-3 with a first-inning single.
Instead, Ohtani put on a show.
The Japanese right-hander allowed six hits, struck out eight and walked none. He also became the first major leaguer to hit 40 homers in a season in which he pitched at least 15 games. The previous record was 29 by Babe Ruth in 1919.
Rasiel Iglesias pitched a perfect ninth for his 27th save, retiring Cabrera on a fly ball to the warning track in right.
Twins 8, Indians 7, 11 innings
MINNEAPOLIS — Jorge Polanco drove in the game-ending run for the third time in four games, lining a bases-loaded single in the 11th inning, and Minnesota beat Cleveland.
The Twins survived after blowing a two-run lead in the ninth, and nearly won it in the 10th. Cleveland third baseman Ernie Clement leaped to rob Luis Arraez of a hit, and center fielder Myles Straw made a two-out diving catch of a liner from Ryan Jeffers.
Royals 3, Astros 2
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hunter Dozier hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning, and Kansas City earned its third straight win over Houston.
Dozier homered off reliever Blake Taylor to help the Royals post their 31st come-from-behind victory of the season, fourth-most in the American League.
The game ended when Andrew Benintendi threw out Chas McCormick trying to score from second on a single by Jose Altuve.
Mariners 3, Rangers 1
ARLINGTON, Texas — Kyle Seager hit a two-run homer on the game’s third at-bat, Marco Gonzales pitched 51/3 shutout innings, and Seattle beat Texas.
Gonzales (5-5) followed up a two-hitter against Texas on Aug. 12 by holding the Rangers to six hits and one walk, striking out three.
Seager’s 421-foot drive midway up the first deck in right field was his club-leading 27th of the season and his 37th career homer against Texas, tying him for fourth place among Rangers opponents with Jason Giambi.
The Mariners (65-56) have won six of their last seven games and are a season-best nine games over .500.
White Sox 3, A’s 2
CHICAGO — Luis Robert had three hits and two RBIs, Eloy Jiménez drove in a run with a double, and Chicago beat Oakland.
Seth Brown hit a solo shot for the Athletics, who lost their fourth straight and learned before the game that ace Chris Bassitt has a broken bone in his cheek, and needs surgery to repair it. The right-hander sustained no eye damage after being struck on the side of the head by a line drive on Tuesday, and appears to have a clear path to recovery.
Oakland general manager David Forst said it’s too soon to project whether Bassitt will pitch again this season or how long it could take him to return.
Garrett Crochet (3-5), the first of four White Sox relievers, pitched 1 2/3 innings for the win. Liam Hendriks got the final five outs against his former team, striking out the side in the ninth, for his 28th save.
White Sox starter Lance Lynn was ejected by third-base umpire Nic Lentz in the middle of the fourth when he complained and appeared to throw his belt during a foreign substance check at the dugout. The big right-hander allowed one run on three hits and three walks as he labored through 88 pitches.
INTERLEAGUE
Nationals 8, Blue Jays 5
WASHINGTON — Josh Bell hit a three-run homer off former teammate Brad Hand, and Washington beat Toronto.
Juan Soto and Carter Kieboom also connected for Washington, which won back-to-back games for the first time since July 27-29.
Marcus Semien homered twice, and Teoscar Hernández went deep for the fourth consecutive game for Toronto.