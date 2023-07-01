The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Justin Verlander pitched seven steady innings for his first victory in nearly six weeks, and slumping rookie Francisco Álvarez hit the first of three quick homers that powered the New York Mets past the San Francisco Giants 4-1 on Saturday.
Brandon Nimmo and Francisco Lindor launched back-to-back shots as the Mets went deep three times in a span of four batters against Anthony DeSclafani (4-8) in the third.
Tommy Pham added an RBI double off Sean Manaea in the fourth, and New York (37-46) opened July with a much-needed win after going 6-19 in its previous 25 games.
The 40-year-old Verlander (3-4) gave up five hits, struck out six and didn’t allow an earned run for his 247th victory and first since May 21 against Cleveland.
Brewers 11, Pirates 8
PITTSBURGH — Corbin Burnes carried a perfect game into the sixth inning, Christian Yelich hit his 10th home run, and Milwaukee survived a late rally to end Pittsburgh’s four-game winning streak.
Burnes (6-5) retired the first 15 batters he faced before walking Jared Triolo leading off the sixth. A walk and a hit batter loaded the bases with two outs, and Jack Suwinski ended Burnes’ shot at a no-hitter with a clean two-run single to right field.
It was the only hiccup for Burnes, who struck out seven against two walks in seven innings to win for just the second time since May 12.
Yelich hit a three-run homer in the second off Johan Oviedo (3-9) to break it open. Raimel Tapia had two hits, including his third home run, for Milwaukee. Willy Adames, Blake Perkins and Brian Anderson had two hits apiece for the Brewers.
Braves 7, Marlins 0
ATLANTA — Ronald Acuña and Ozzie Albies homered as part of a six-run first inning to lead Atlanta as Miami’s Luis Arraez, the major league batting leader, saw his average dip to .388.
Charlie Morton (8-6) struck out five in 5 2/3 innings, and scattered four hits and one walk in winning his third consecutive start. Kirby Yates, Nick Anderson, Ben Heller, and Joe Jiménez completed the shutout for the Braves out of the bullpen.
Matt Olson went 2-for-4 with a run scored, and Austin Riley was 2-for-4 with two runs scored for the Braves, who have won 23 of their last 27 games, and lead the second-place Marlins by eight games in the NL East.
Arraez went 1-for-4. He is 3-for-16 over last four games and his .388 average is his lowest since June 17.
Padres 12, Reds 5
CINCINNATI — Juan Soto hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer in the sixth inning, Manny Machado followed three pitches later with the first of his two home runs, and San Diego stopped a six-game losing streak.
Soto had four RBIs, and Machado and Fernando Tatis each had three for the Padres, who have not lost seven in a row since Sept. 24 to Oct. 1, 2021.
Michael Wacha (8-2), pitching on his 32nd birthday, won his third straight decision. Wacha allowed one run and five hits in five innings in his first outing since June 19, after missing a turn because of shoulder discomfort.
San Diego (38-45) had fallen eight games below .500 for the first time since ending 2019 at 70-92. Cincinnati (44-39), which has surged into the NL Central lead, lost for just the fourth time in 19 games.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Twins 1, Orioles 0
BALTIMORE — Bailey Ober allowed two hits over seven innings, Joey Gallo homered, and Minnesota extended Baltimore’s losing streak to a season-high four games.
Ober (5-4) gave up a second-inning single to Gunnar Henderson, hit Ryan O’Hearn with a pitch in the fourth and yielded a single to Anthony Santander in the seventh. Those were the only runners to reach base as the right-hander struck out eight and did not allow a runner past first.
Griffin Jax worked the eighth, and Jhoan Duran got three outs to complete the three-hitter and earn his 12th save in 14 chances.
Ober prevailed in a pitching duel with Kyle Bradish (4-4), who gave up one run and seven hits over six innings.
Red Sox 7, Blue Jays 6
TORONTO — Rafael Devers hit his 20th home run, Justin Turner homered and scored three times as Boston spoiled Canada Day celebrations in Toronto.
Right fielder Alex Verdugo threw out Bo Bichette at home plate for the final out of the game after Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit an RBI single off Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen. George Springer scored on the play, but Bichette was tagged out by catcher Caleb Hamilton. Toronto’s challenge was unsuccessful.
Devers went 3-for-5 with three RBI and scored twice. Turner finished 3-for-5 with two RBI as Boston returned to .500 at 42-42. Red Sox right-hander Kutter Crawford (3-4) pitched 52/3 innings to win for the second time in three starts.
Matt Chapman hit a two-run home run, and Springer and Bichette had solo homers.
Rangers 5, Astros 2
ARLINGTON, Texas — Nathan Eovaldi pitched seven scoreless innings to become the American League’s second 10-game winner, and AL West-leading Texas beat second-place Houston.
Eovaldi (10-3) struck out five, and limited the Astros to two singles, but also had a season-high four walks.
Marcus Semien, Corey Seager and Josh Jung each drove in a run for Texas. Switch-hitting catcher Jonah Heim had three hits and scored a run.
A’s 7, White Sox 6, 10 innings
OAKLAND, Calif. — Tyler Wade slid into home with the winning run after second baseman Elvis Andrus misplayed a 10th-inning grounder, giving Oakland a victory over Chicago.
With Wade on second as the automatic runner, former A’s pitcher Kendall Graveman (3-4) got the first two outs of the 10th. JJ Bleday hit a routine grounder to Andrus. The ball bounced off the second baseman’s glove, and he retrieved the ball and threw too late to first as Bleday slid across the base. Wade kept on running and slid across the plate to beat the throw from first baseman Gavin Sheets.
Shintaro Fujinami (4-7) worked around a hit batter in the top of the 10th, striking out two.
Mariners 8, Rays 3
SEATTLE — Jarred Kelenic hit a tiebreaking single off Tyler Glasnow in the sixth inning, Teoscar Hernández added a two-run double in a three-run seventh, and Seattle beat Tampa Bay to stop a three-game losing streak.
George Kirby (7-7) allowed two runs and two hits in seven innings with seven strikeouts, and the Mariners backed him with 13 hits as they evened the series at one game apiece. Paul Sewald pitched 1 2/3 innings for his 15th save in 18 chances, finishing a five-hitter.
Seattle built a 2-0 lead on Mike Ford’s RBI single in the second and J.P Crawford home run in the third. Yandy Díaz doubled in the sixth for the Rays’ first hit and Luke Raley homered.
Hernández doubled in the bottom half off Glasnow (2-2) and scored on Kelenic’s two-out single. Hernández doubled again in the seventh against Jalen Beeks and Eugenio Suárez added a sacrifice fly for a 6-2 lead.
INTERLEAGUE
Cardinals 11, Yankees 4
Yankees 6, Cardinals 2
ST. LOUIS — Paul Goldschmidt hit a go-ahead, three-run homer off Luis Severino in a five-run third, and Jack Flaherty pitched six shutout innings as St. Louis beat New York in the opener of a doubleheader that was stopped for a total of 2 hours, 37 minutes due to rain.
Goldschmidt had four RBIs and Nolan Gorman also homered for St. Louis, which reached double-digit runs for the first time since May 21.
Harrison Bader had a first-inning sacrifice fly in his return to St. Louis, rookie Anthony Volpe hit a go-ahead triple as part of his fifth straight multihit game as the Yankees won the nightcap for a split.
Volpe has raised his average from .193 to .220 in his last six games. Isiah Kiner-Falefa had three hits in the second game as the Yankees won for the fifth time in their last seven.
Lars Nootbaar homered for St. Louis, which fell to a 34-48, its worst 82-game start since 1990 Nootbar hit a first-inning homer off opener Ian Hamilton as the Yankees went with a bullpen game because of Friday’s rainout.
Royals 6, Dodgers 4
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals rudely welcomed Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías back from the injured list by scoring five times in the first inning, and Kansas City held on for a rain-delayed victory over Los Angeles.
Daniel Lynch (2-3) nearly gave all his support back when he allowed three runs in the second. But the left-hander settled down, eventually throwing 108 pitches to get through five innings. He allowed five hits and three walks with four strikeouts, helping the Royals beat the Dodgers for just the second time in their last 10 meetings.