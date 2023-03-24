GREENVILLE, S.C. — Jasmyne Roberts scored a career-high 26 points — including a stickback for the go-ahead, three-point play with 38.8 seconds left — to help Miami overcome blowing a 21-point lead and beat Villanova 70-65 on Friday for the program's first trip to the NCAA Tournament's Elite Eight.
The ninth-seeded Hurricanes (22-12) hung on down the stretch after Villanova made its push back in the game behind the latest big-scoring effort from All-American Maddy Siegrist.
Miami had reached the Sweet 16 only once before, in 1992. Now the Hurricanes will play Sunday for the Greenville Region 2 title against the LSU-Utah winner for a trip to the Final Four.
Siegrist, the nation's scoring leader, had 31 points and 13 rebounds for fourth-seeded Villanova (30-7).
No. 3 LSU 66, No. 2 Utah 63
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Alexis Morris hit two foul shots with 10 seconds to play as LSU reached the Elite Eight for the first time since 2008 with a win over Utah.
Down 64-63, the Utes had a chance to back in front, but Jenna Johnson — a near 75% foul shooter — missed both attempts with 4.7 seconds to go. Utah's Dasia Young had her hands on the rebound, but LSU's Sa'Maya Smith took it away.
Morris added two more foul shots for a three-point lead. The Utes had a final chance, but Young's 3-point try from the left corner hit the side of the backboard as time expired.
LaDazDazhia Williams scored a season-high 24 points and Angel Reese had her 30th double-double of the season with 17 points and 12 rebounds for LSU (31-2). Morris finished with 15 points.
Gianna Kneepkens led Utah (27-5) with 20 points. Alissa Pili, a second-team AP All-American, had 14 points, but took just eight shots as LSU denied her the ball.
No. 2 Iowa 87, No. 6 Colorado 77
SEATTLE — Caitlin Clark scored 31 points andIowa shook disappointments the past two seasons and reached the Elite Eight of the women's NCAA Tournament with a win over Colorado.
After two straight tournaments where Clark's season ended in the round of 16 and the round of 32, the Hawkeyes will play for a chance at just the second Final Four berth in school history on Sunday.
Clark was the catalyst for Iowa's big second half, and the first-team All-American finished 11 of 22 shooting with four 3-pointers and eight assists. It was her 11th game this season scoring at least 30 points.
Monika Czinano added 15 points, including a key basket in the paint with 1:10 remaining. Kate Martin scored 16 and McKenna Warnock scored 10. Iowa shot 54% for the game and 59% in the second half.
Iowa (29-6) will face either No. 5 seed Louisville or No. 8 seed Mississippi in the regional final on Sunday. It's the fifth Elite Eight appearance for the Hawkeyes, but their only Final Four appearance came in 1993.
Frida Formann led Colorado (25-9) with 21 points, but 19 of those came in the first half when her shooting carried the Buffaloes.