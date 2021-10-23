The Associated Press
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tyler Van Dyke passed for 325 yards and four touchdowns, two of them to Charleston Rambo, and Miami knocked off No. 18 N.C. State 31-30 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak against Power 5 opponents.
Jaylan Knighton had 166 total yards — 83 rushing, 83 more receiving — and a touchdown catch for Miami (3-4, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). Rambo finished with nine catches for 127 yards and Will Mallory had a touchdown grab for the Hurricanes.
No. 3 Oklahoma 35, Kansas 23
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Caleb Williams threw two touchdown passes, ran 40-yards for a score on a pivotal fourth down, and Oklahoma rallied to beat Kansas.
The Sooners (8-0, 5-0 Big 12) trailed by double figures on two occasions — including 10-0 at the half — but outscored the Jayhawks 35-13 in the second half to win their 16th straight game.
Jason Bean passed for 246 yards and a score for Kansas (1-6, 0-4), which led 17-7 late in the third quarter. A 66-yard run by Trevon West sparked the Oklahoma offense after that, and he scored two plays later for their first lead, 21-17, early in the fourth quarter.
Kansas was able to stay in the game because of the legs of Devin Neal who ran for 100 and a pair of touchdowns. Kansas didn’t punt for the first time until the fourth quarter, and held Oklahoma scoreless in the first half.
In his second start, Williams threw for 178 yards, ran for 70 and converted two key fourth downs, one with the long TD run midway through the fourth quarter to make it 28-17 and another when he pulled the ball away from teammate Kennedy Brooks, who appeared stopped behind the line.
No. 2 Cincinnati 28, Navy 20
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Arquon Bush intercepted a pass with 25 seconds left to help Cincinnati hold off Navy.
The Bearcats (7-0, 3-0 American Athletic Conference) weren’t in significant danger until the final minute, when Navy scored to make it a one-score game and then recovered an onside kick with 48 seconds left.
The Midshipmen (1-6, 1-4) didn’t do much with that final chance, though. Tai Lavatai’s third-down pass was picked off by Bush near the Cincinnati 45.
Desmond Ridder threw for 176 yards and two touchdowns for the Bearcats.
No. 4 Alabama 52, Tennessee 24
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Bryce Young passed for 371 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two more scores, carrying Alabama.
Brian Robinson ran for 107 yards and three touchdowns, helping the Crimson Tide (7-1, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) score 21 points in the first six-plus minutes of the final quarter.
Hooker was 19-of-28 passing with three scores. But he had a fourth-quarter pass intercepted by Jalyn Armour-Davis, who returned it 47 yards to set up another ‘Bama score.
No. 5 Ohio State 54, Indiana 7
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — C.J. Stroud threw four touchdown passes, and TreVeyon Henderson scored three times, leading Ohio State to a rout at rain-drenched Indiana.
The Buckeyes (6-1, 4-0 Big Ten) have won five straight overall, 25 in a row against conference foes including championship games and 27 straight against the Hoosiers — the longest active streak against a single opponent in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
Ohio State also has won an FBS-leading 12 consecutive true road games and extended its conference record with an 11th straight double-digit road win against a league foe.
No. 6 Michigan 33, Northwestern 7
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins combined for 229 yards rushing and four touchdowns, carrying Michigan past Northwestern.
The Wolverines (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) closed strong after a sluggish start. They led by just three points at halftime, looking as if they were peeking ahead to next week’s game against ninth-ranked Michigan State on the road.
Corum finished with 119 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Haskins ran for 110 yards and two scores. Cade McNamara was 20-of-27 for 129 yards for the Wolverines.
Michigan pulled away from the Wildcats (3-4, 1-3) by outscoring them 23-0 in the first 16:40 of the second half.
No. 10 Oregon 34, UCLA 31
PASADENA, Calif. — Anthony Brown, and No. 10 Oregon aren’t garnering style points, but in a season where the College Football Playoff picture remains murky at best, they keep on getting key victories.
Brown had a season-high 381 yards of offense, and Travis Dye became the first player in Football Bowl Subdivision history to score touchdowns on four consecutive carries as the Ducks held on for a victory over UCLA.
Of Oregon’s six wins, four are by seven points or less. It appeared like that wasn’t going to be the case early in the fourth quarter when Brown’s 43-yard TD run on a quarterback draw extended its lead to 34-17 before the Bruins rallied.
No. 12 Mississippi 33, LSU 17
OXFORD, Miss. — Matt Corral threw for a touchdown and ran for another, directing No. 12 Mississippi to a 31-point outburst that spanned the second and third quarters to beat lame-duck coach Ed Orgeron and LSU.
LSU (4-4, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) lost in its first game since it was announced Orgeron wouldn’t return next season. A former Mississippi coach, he led the Tigers to the national championship less than two years ago.
Mississippi retired the No. 10 jersey of former All-America quarterback Eli Manning at halftime. The capacity crowd of 64,523 enthusiastically cheered Manning and his family members during the tribute.
Trailing 7-0, Corral led four consecutive scoring drives, including a 3-yard touchdown run and a 2-yard touchdown pass to Casey Kelly. The Rebels (6-1, 3-1) led 17-7 at halftime and kept pulling away.
No. 13 Notre Dame 31, USC 16
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Kyren Williams rushed for two short touchdowns, and a season-high 138 yards on 25 carries, and Notre Dame withstood Southern California’s fourth-quarter rally.
Williams scored on a 5-yard run in the second quarter to help coach Brian Kelly’s Fighting Irish (6-1) to a 17-3 halftime lead. He then had a 1-yard run late in the third quarter to put the Irish up 24-3 en route to their fourth straight victory in the 92-game series.
But junior quarterback Kedon Slovis and 6-foot-5 junior wide receiver Drake London kept interim coach Donte Williams’ Trojans (3-4) in it. Slovis connected on 27-of-37 passes for 299 yards, 15 of the completions to London for 171 yards. London has 79 receptions for 1,003 yards this season. The Trojans outgained the Irish 424 yards to 383, but Slovis did not throw a touchdown pass and was intercepted once.
No. 17 Texas A&M 44, South Carolina 14
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Ainias Smith had a 95-yard punt return for a touchdown, and Jalen Wydermyer added two TD catches as Texas A&M built a huge first-half lead, and coasted to a rout of South Carolina.
The star rushing duo of Isaiah Spiller and Devone Achane continued to do damage for the Aggies. They combined for 256 yards and two touchdowns a week after rushing for 292 yards and three touchdowns.
Texas A&M (6-2, 3-2 SEC) raced to a 31-0 lead by halftime, and Achane’s 35-yard touchdown run made it 41-0 late in the third.
No. 22 San Diego State 20, Air Force 14
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Matt Araiza kicked two field goals, Kaegun Williams and Chance Bell each ran for touchdowns, and San Diego State withstood Air Force’s comeback bid.
San Diego State (7-0, 3-0 Mountain West) beat Air Force for a ninth straight time. Air Force (6-2, 3-2) had its four-game winning streak snapped.
The Aztecs led 13-0 at half, with Williams’ 1-yard TD run between Araiza’s field goals of 22 and 51 yards following Air Force turnovers.
San Diego State added to the lead on its first possession of the second half. Bell broke a 32-yard run before scoring from 3 yards out to make it 20-0.
No. 24 UTSA 45, Louisiana Tech 16
RUSTON, La. — Frank Harris threw two touchdown passes to Zakhari Franklin, and UTSA celebrated its first national ranking with a victory over Louisiana Tech.
Harris was 12-of-20 for 193 yards, with scoring passes of 75 and 10 yards to Franklin, to help the Roadrunners (8-0, 4-0 Conference USA) extend their school-record winning streak to eight games.
Franklin had five catches for 118 yards, and Sincere McCormick ran for 113 yards and three touchdowns. Dadrian Taylor returned an interception 51 yards or a score.
UTSA won for the first time in Ruston in six attempts dating to 2012. Louisiana Tech (2-5, 1-2) hosted a Top 25 opponent for the first time since 2010 when the Bulldogs lost to then-No. 14 Nevada and Colin Kaepernick.
Wisconsin 30, No. 25 Purdue 13
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Chez Mellusi ran for 149 yards and a touchdown and Braelon Allen had 140 yards and two scores to help Wisconsin beat Purdue.
Mellusi and Allen both had career highs for yards, with Mellusi carrying 27 carries and Allen 12 for the Badgers (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) . Wisconsin has won 15 straight against Purdue (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten).
Purdue’s Aidan O’Connell completed 24 of 32 passes for 200 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.