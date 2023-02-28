DANVILLE — Joe Hile had a 3-pointer in overtime go so far down the cylinder before it came out, a giant cheer from the Shamokin faithful turned into a groan of disbelief.
So Lewisburg senior Cam Michaels had a feeling when Hile took another 3-pointer with about 10 seconds left in overtime of Tuesday's District 4 Class 4A semifinal at the Whitey McCloskey Center that it wouldn't be good for the Green Dragons.
"I don't know why, but I just had a feeling Joey Hile was going to hit that. I knew one of those 3s was going to go in for them," Michaels said.
The point guard wasted little time after getting the ball at half-court from teammate Devin Bodden. Michaels knifed his way into the paint and hit a pull-up jumper at the buzzer to lift Lewisburg to a 54-52 upset victory over No. 1-seed Shamokin, giving the Green Dragons — who lost four starters to graduation — a chance to defend their district championship.
"I was screaming at Devin for the ball because we got the ball in to Devin, but I didn't think he could hear me, it was so loud," Michaels said. "I needed the ball right then, because I wanted to get one shot up. The rest is history. It's a crazy feeling.
"I'm not even sure how I feel right now."
Lewisburg coach John Vaji said, "I didn't want to let (the Indians) get their defense set, and we've done it in practice, numerous times, so just get the ball to Cam, and he'll make a good decision. They gapped him. He's been working on a pull-up jumper all year, and tonight, he hit one to win it."
The Green Dragons (16-8) will face Danville (18-6), a 52-48 winner over Athens in the other semifinal, for the district title later this week at a site and time to be determined. The two teams split games this season with Danville winning on the road 46-44 on on Jan. 11 while the Green Dragons won 68-57 at the McCloskey Center on Jan. 27.
The Indians (17-7) will face the Wildcats (16-8) for the right to play in the PIAA Tournament. That game will also be later this week.
The final 10 seconds Tuesday were a fitting ending to an outstanding game. Shamokin built a five-point halftime lead thanks to an 8-0 run by senior guard Cam Annis. He hit back-to-back 3-pointers, and then found Hile cutting to the hoop for an assist to turn a four-point Lewisburg lead into a 28-24 lead for the Indians at halftime.
Shamokin continued to lead for most of the second half, but the Indians couldn't put much distance between themselves and the Green Dragons. Case Lichty's steal and layup gave the Indians a six-point lead early in the third quarter, but Michaels had back-to-back driving hoops to cut it to three once again.
Hile knocked down a 3-pointer with 4:12 left to push the margin to six again, but Bodden came off the bench and scored five points in the final 1:34 of the third quarter to cut the Shamokin lead to 36-35.
The Indians pushed the lead to five on back-to-back hoops to open the fourth quarter, the last a Hile inside move to make it 40-35 and force a timeout. Bodden, who gave Lewisburg a big lift off the bench in the quarterfinals, again provided an offensive spark. His 3-pointer off a set play with 6:27 left brought Lewisburg within 40-38.
Shamokin took a five-point lead once again with less than three minutes to go when Conner Mattern's driving layup made it 47-42, but the Green Dragons didn't panic.
"We lost four starters, but we really thought we had three seasoned guys with experience (in these situations)," Vaji said. "It's like against Mifflinburg in the first half (of the quarterfinal). We knew we didn't need to score all the points in one possession. We just needed to be patient and get good shots."
Enter Henry Harrison, who had just two buckets through the first 30 minutes of play and was harassed for most of the game by Lichty. The senior shook free with 2:34 left in the game to knock down his first 3-pointer and cut the lead to 47-45.
Shamokin ran the clock to 1:30 before Mattern drove to the bucket. Lichty grabbed the offensive rebound, and was fouled with 1:29 left, but the sophomore missed both foul shots. Michaels then attacked the rim and found sophomore Neyshawn Mabry for a layup to tie the game at 47 with 1:11 left.
The Indians ran down the clock to 22 seconds, but Michaels forced a steal. Harrison got a good look at a game-winning shot with 0.9 seconds left but it rimmed out, sending the game to overtime.
Harrison got free for a back cut in the first 20 seconds of overtime to give Lewisburg the lead, before Lichty hit one foul shot as Lewisburg had a one-point lead. That's when Mabry came up huge. He had three blocks in overtime, and negated Shamokin's size advantage. He and fellow forwards Wade Young and Jack Blough combined to limit Hile and Indians center Jennsyn Shuey to 5-of-16 shooting in the second half and overtime.
"Neyshawn was crucial. He's 6-foot-5 with long arms, and he can get to most anyone's shot," Michaels said. "He stopped a couple of layups defensively that were huge."
Vaji added, "I don't know what happened in the first half, but (Neyshawn) was a different player in the second half. We ran a play for him (in the second half), and he got the and-one, and it fired him up. He was ready to play after that. He was huge. He changed and altered a lot of shots."
Harrison then broke free again, knocking down a 3-pointer with 55.5 seconds left for a 52-48 Lewisburg advantage.
"When they're over-playing and face-guarding like Case was, I want to take him all the way to the screen, so I want to get my body into him, and then come off the screen," Harrison said. "The backdoor (cuts) totally set up the 3-pointers. If I do that a couple of times, then he has to respect that. So he's not always going to be up on me."
Harrison fouled Rylan Price on a 3-point attempt with 33.7 seconds to play, and the sophomore made 1-of-3 fouls to cut the lead to 52-49. Mabry missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 28 seconds left to set up the final furious 10 seconds.
Michaels finished with 16 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and five steals in the victory. Harrison chipped in 12 points, while Bodden finished with eight of his 10 points in a 3:30 spurt than spanned the third and fourth quarters. Blough added with eight points, four rebounds and four asissts. Mabry had four points, seven rebounds and four blocks.
Hile finished with a game-high 20 points for Shamokin, while Shuey scored 11 points and Annis had three 3-pointers.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 4A SEMIFINAL
at Whitey McCloskey Center, Danville H.S.
LEWISBURG 54, SHAMOKIN 52 OT
Lewisburg (16-8) 54
Wade Young 2 0-0 4; Cam Michaels 7 2-3 16; Henry Harrison 5 0-0 12; Jack Blough 4 0-0 8; Devin Bodden 4 0-0 10; Neyshawn Mabry 2 0-2 4. Total 24 2-5 54.
3-point goals: Harrison 2, Bodden 2.
Did not score: Noah Pawling.
Shamokin (17-7) 52
Rylan Price 0 1-3 1; Joe Hile 8 1-2 20; Cam Annis 3 0-0 9; Case Lichty 3 1-4 7; Jenssyn Shuey 5 1-1 11; Conner Mattern 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 4-10 52.
3-point goals: Hile 3, Annis 3.
Did not score: Brett Nye, J.J. Leiby.
Score by quarters
Lewisburg;12;12;11;12;7 — 54
Shamokin;12;16;8;11;5 — 52