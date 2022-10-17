DANVILLE — Lauryn Michaels scored with 8:39 left in overtime to lift Shikellamy to a 3-2 victory over Danville in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I action on Monday.
The Braves (6-10 overall, 4-3 HAC-I) got two first-half goals to take the lead. Michaels had a helper on Allie Bottinger's goal with 1:46 left in the first quarter. Bottinger returned the favor — assisting on Michael's goal with 10:49 left in the second quarter.
The Ironmen (5-11, 2-6) rallied with two third-period goals. Molly Earnest scored an unassisted goal with 8:30 left in the third period, and Brooke Woll tied it off a Saige Sarviss assist with just 14 seconds left in the third period.
Kaitlyn Gabel had 17 saves for Danville, while Reagan Wiest had 11 saves for the Braves.
Shikellamy 3, Danville 2 (OT)
First Quarter
S-Allie Bottinger (Lauryn Michaels), 1:46.
Second Quarter
S-Michaels (Bottinger), 10:49.
Third Quarter
D-Molly Earnest, 8:30; D-Brooke Woll (Saige Sarviss), 0:14.
Overtime
S-Michaels, 8:39.
Shots: S 20-12. Corners: S 11-8. Saves: Danville 17; Shikellamy 11 (Reagan Weist).