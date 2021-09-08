SUNBURY — Lauryn Michaels scored in the second period to lift Shikellamy to its first win of the year, a 1-0 Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I victory over Danville on Wednesday.
The game was called in the fourth quarter due to lightning.
The Braves had a breakaway down field, and Danville's goalie Katelyn Gabel got her pads on a crossing pass in the circle. Michaels was able to deflect the ball into the cage with 12:43 left in the first half.
Shikellamy led in shots 10-9. Each goalie — Gabel and Shikellamy's Reagan Wiest — had nine saves.
Shikellamy is now 1-1 overall, 1-0 HAC-I. The Ironmen fall to 0-1 overall and HAC-I.
Shikellamy 1, Danville 0
Second quarter
Shik-Lauryn Michaels (unassisted), 12:43.
Shots: Shik, 10-9. Corners: Shik, 11-2. Saves: Shikellamy 9 (Reagan Wiest); Danville 9 (Katelyn Gabel).