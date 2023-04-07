With the kind of firepower that Lewisburg had in the 2021-2022 season, Cam Michaels’ shooting woes didn’t hinder the Green Dragons much on their way to the District 4 Class 4A title, and a win in the PIAA tournament.
Fast forward to the summer of 2022, Michaels and his coach John Vaji knew they needed more from Michaels’ offensive game if the Green Dragons had a chance to defend their district title.
“The summertime, he really worked on his shot. We talked after last season and he said, ‘Coach, I got to get my shot better,’” Vaji said. “We did some things. We watched some film, and made some minor adjustments.”
Michaels never had a problem getting to the rim, but his outside shot left during his junior season. Defenders started to drop to the foul line, daring Michaels to shoot from the outside. He still averaged 9.6 points per game, and was so important for last year’s team that he barely came off the floor.
“I think my shot got a little better than last year,” Michaels said. “I knew with what we lost last year, we would need me to score a little bit more. Not because (the other guys couldn’t), but we lost so much.”
Michaels raised his scoring average nearly six points per game to a team-high 15.5 points per game. That ,along 5.1 assists and four rebounds per game from the point guard earned Michaels the Daily Item Player of the Year, the second straight year a Lewisburg player has won it.
The things that Michaels can do were on full display in the district semifinal, a last-second win over top-seed Shamokin. The Green Dragons needed to rally from five points down in the final two minutes to send the game into overtime. Michaels attacked the rim with 1:11 left, and found his big man Neyshawn Mabry for a layup to tie the game.
Shamokin opted to run the clock to 22 seconds, but Michaels was able get his hand into a dribble, and create a chance for Lewisburg to win the game in regulation.
Of course, his biggest shot came at the end of overtime, when he a jumper in the lane at the buzzer for the two-point victory. He know he didn’t want to take it all the way to the hoop because over four seasons, he learned defenders would be looking for it.
“The amount of charges (in my career) that people have taken on me, I was getting sick of it,” Michaels laughed. “That floater has really helped. You can either take all the way to the hoop, or stop with the floater, and the defender doesn’t really know what’s coming.”
That’s when Michaels knew that summer work paid off was on that final night of Feburary.
“I tried to get all the way to the basket, and that didn’t work,” Michaels, who finished the district semifinal with 16 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and five steals, said. “I tried to shake (the defender) again, and it didn’t work. I knew I had to create some space, and see if I could get a jumper to go in.”