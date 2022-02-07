LEWISBURG — Cam Michaels admitted he was frustrated.
A successful football player and a three-year starter on the basketball team, Michaels has known plenty of athletic success. However, the junior point guard had been struggling with his shot and with the Green Dragons' inside game, so Mifflinburg's defensive game plan was to let Michaels take all the outside shots he wanted Monday.
"I was really frustrated. I mean (Mifflinburg) played it really well," Michaels said. "They wanted me to shoot, which obviously isn't my strong suit."
Lewisburg erased an eight-point deficit in the final 2:43 of play, and overcame a five-point disadvantage in the final minute. Michaels had five points in that spurt, including his only 3-pointer and the game-winning layup with 2.3 seconds left to help Lewisburg to a 52-50 victory.
"I just told Cam in the classroom that I was proud of him, and he looked at me, like 'Coach I played ...," Lewisburg coach John Vaji said. "I said to him, 'No, when you needed to — you struggled, you were frustrated a little bit — you made a 3, and 10 seconds left, when let you go to use your athleticism and your ability to knock the big (basket) in when we needed it."
Michaels' bucket didn't quite clinch the victory. After a timeout, the Wildcats got the ball to halfcourt, and Jarret Foster had a good look from about 28 feet. His 3-pointer hit back rim at the buzzer to send Lewisburg to its 10th league victory of the season.
Lewisburg's win, coupled with Shamokin's, 63-43 victory over Danville, leaves the Indians and Green Dragons tied atop HAC-I at 10-3. The teams split their regular-season games.
Michaels' bucket and Foster's just-missed winner capped a furious final four minutes Monday, which had to that point been a defensive war.
Forest Zelechoski hit a 3-pointer with 4:41 left in the game to tie the score at 38, but then the Wildcats seemed to take control.
Carter Breed had four points, and Tyler Reigel and Foster each knocked down 3-pointers in a spurt that saw the Wildcats take a 48-40 lead with 2:43 left.
Michaels, who was just 1-of-10 from the field and 0-of-4 from behind the arc, knocked in a 3-pointer to cut the lead to five. After Breed (12 points, 11 rebounds) scored to push the lead back to 50-43, the Wildcats didn't score again.
Zelechoski made two foul shots with 1:39 left, and Lewisburg forced a turnover with a little less than minute to play. Jacob Hernandez, who scored his 1,000th career point in the third quarter, knocked down a 3-pointer — his second of the fourth quarter — to get Lewisburg (14-3) to 50-48 with 46 seconds left.
After Mifflinburg missed the front end of a one-and-one with 35.7 seconds left, the Green Dragons ran a play for Hernandez, and Zelechoski found the big man cutting to the block for layup that tied the game with 20.6 seconds left.
The Wildcats were hoping to hold for the last shot, but Joey Martin got a hand in the passing lane to force another turnover, and Michaels made the driving layup to give Lewisburg the victory.
It was another frustrating loss for Mifflinburg, which dropped its fifth straight game. The Wildcats (10-7, 7-6) have lost two overtime games, a one-point game, and they had a fourth-quarter lead Saturday in a loss to Central Mountain.
"There are some things that we haven't been able to control that haven't gone our way. I thought we played a great overall basketball game, and we played a little bit more of our style of game," Mifflinburg coach Andre Roupp said. "A couple of things didn't go our way. We didn't back down, and we still had an opportunity at a last shot to win the game.
'I told them, 'Keep at it. If we keep doing the right things, things will start to go our way.'"
With Mifflinburg paying strict attention to Hernandez, who had 27 points in Lewisburg's overtime victory on Jan 29, and the rest of the team shooting poorly, Zelechoski's offense kept the Green Dragons in the game. The senior scored a season-high 20 points, including four 3-pointers.
"We played two great games with these guys, but I think we've done this kind of thing all season. We've found ways that if we are struggling at halftime to make those plays or shots," Zelechoski said. "We find ways to win, and that's all that matters. I think all of our starters have the ability to score like this. I think it was just my time (tonight). They were paying a lot of attention to Jacob, and it left some things open for me."
Hernandez scored 12 of his 18 points in the second half. His bucket off a pretty feed from Michaels with 2:02 left in the third quarter accounted for his 1,000th career point. Michaels had four steals and three assists.
Cannon Griffith had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats, while Reigel added 12 points.
LEWISBURG 52, MIFFLINBURG 50
Mifflinburg (10-7) 50
Tyler Reigel 4 2-2 12; Lane Yoder 1 0-0 2; Cannon Griffith 5 2-4 13; Carter Breed 4 4-6 12; Ethan Bomgardner 1 0-0 2; Jarret Foster 3 0-0 9. Totals 18 8-12 50.
3-point goals: Foster 3, Reigel 2, Griffith.
Did not score: Eli Troutman.
Lewisburg (14-3) 52
Khashaun Akins 1 0-0 2; Jacob Hernandez 7 2-4 18; Joey Martin 1 0-0 2; Cam Michaels 3 0-0 7; Forrest Zelechoski 5 6-6 20; Jack Blough 0 1-2 1; Henry Harrison 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 9-12 52.
3-point goals: Zelechoski 4, Hernandez 2, Michaels.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Mifflinburg;11;14;9;16 — 50
Lewisburg;7;13;12;20 — 52