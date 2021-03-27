As the last Big Ten team standing in the NCAA Tournament, top-seeded Michigan enters its matchup with Florida State on Sunday at Hinkle Fieldhouse with more left to accomplish.
The Wolverines (22-4) were shaky at times Monday before pulling away down the stretch to beat LSU 86-78.
Michigan is the last hope for the Big Ten to end its national title drought, which threatens to stretch to 21 years. It dates back to 2000 when Mateen Cleaves-led Michigan State knocked off Florida in Indianapolis.
If there’s any conference pride, Michigan coach Juwan Howard isn’t showing it. Asked about being the only Big Ten team being left out of nine that started out in the tournament, Howard responded: “I’ll let you guys have fun with that. Right now, all I’m concerned with is just Michigan. I’ve always been that way.”
Howard is focused on a Florida State team that’s reached its third straight Sweet 16 under 72-year-old coach Leonard Hamilton. FSU had a team poised to make a national title run before the NCAA Tournament was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Seminoles lost two NBA Lottery picks — forward Patrick Williams and guard Devin Vassell — from last season’s team but added freshman Scottie Barnes (averaging 10.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game), who creates matchup problems as a 6-foot-9 point guard.
Howard played for Hamilton in the NBA with the Washington Wizards, and Howard’s two sons, Jace and Jett, played high school basketball with Barnes at Nova High School outside of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Hamilton was one of the first coaches Howard turned to for advice when he took the Michigan job in 2019.
“During his times coaching the University of Miami, as well as Florida State, he’s had amazing success,” Howard said. “I just feel he has a great knowledge for the game of basketball, people, and his resume speaks for itself. Our conversations are very good. I’ve learned a lot. I will continue to use coach Hamilton as a mentor, a father figure, an example of what great successful coaches look like on this collegiate level.”
Howard said his ties to both Hamilton and Barnes won’t impact his approach to Sunday’s game.
“My grandmother is still living, and I’m a very competitive individual,” Howard said. “I’d play her one-on-one, and I’d be very physical with her. When the game is over with, I’m going to embrace her, hug her, kiss her. That’s exactly how it goes in the game of basketball. Once the game starts, you lock into your opponent.”
Florida State is among the biggest teams in college basketball, with 7-1 center Balsa Koprivica and 6-8, 260-pound forward RaiQuan Gray joining the 6-9 Barnes on the court. That could make things more difficult for 7-1 Michigan freshman center Hunter Dickinson. Dickinson, the Big Ten’s freshman of the year, is Michigan’s top scorer at 14.2 points per game.
“It’s nothing new that we’ve faced,” Howard said. “Yes, their length averaged 6-foot-8; their wingspan is pretty long, but you’ve got to play the game no matter what. You’ve still got to compete, and that’s what we’re looking forward to — the competition. We’ll be ready to roll come Sunday.”
A late-season injury to senior forward and second-leading scorer Isaiah Livers (13.1 points per game), who is out indefinitely with a stress injury to his foot, forced the Wolverines to turn to junior forward Brandon Johns Jr., who averaged 9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in two NCAA Tournament games.
“I just want to be ready, be there for my teammates and be a reliable source for my teammates,” Johns said. “It’s been an honor to be part of the starting lineup, and obviously I just want to give it my all when I’m out there.”
Johns, at 6-8, 240 pounds, provides more size inside to bang with FSU. He said the Wolverines are adapting without Livers on the floor.
“We’re just working on different sets, trying to keep it positive,” Johns said. “He helps us on the court as well, especially when we get subbed out or something. He talks to us on the sideline just to help us — what he sees out there and what we can do better. So it’s like we have another little coach on the side.”