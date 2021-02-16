Michigan established itself as the Big Ten’s most consistent men’s basketball program before the school was forced to halt all team activities in late January following positive coronavirus tests.
The three-week layoff didn’t appear to slow that momentum.
Michigan (14-1, 9-1 Big Ten) defeated No. 21 Wisconsin (15-7, 9-6 Big Ten), 67-59, on Sunday in its first action since Jan. 22. Wisconsin led 39-27 at halftime before the Wolverines outscored the Badgers, 40-20, in the second half. Michigan closed the contest on an 8-0 run.
Michigan’s Isaiah Livers recorded a game-high 20 points, his ninth career outing with more than 20 points.
“In the first half, we didn’t play our best,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said. “Wisconsin was playing really well. They were disruptive, defensively. They were also making some shots from the outside, particularly from the 3-point line.”
Michigan sits atop the Big Ten standings with a 9-1 conference mark. The Wolverines have gone 10-0 at home this season, and will attempt to improve to 11-0 at home on Thursday when Rutgers (12-7, 8-7 Big Ten) visits Ann Arbor.
“I felt like we were super locked in,” Livers said of his team’s first game back. “Guys were flying around and playing that Michigan basketball defense that we know how to play.”
Closing time
The NCAA men’s basketball tournament selection show is scheduled for March 14, and teams are vying for position with just a month left in the regular season.
As of Monday, Big Ten Network basketball analyst and Sporting News columnist Mike DeCourcy projects nine Big Ten teams to make this year’s NCAA Tournament: Rutgers, Iowa (15-6, 9-5 Big Ten), Ohio State (17-4, 11-4 Big Ten), Wisconsin, Minnesota (13-8, 6-8 Big Ten), Purdue (13-8, 8-6 Big Ten), Illinois (14-5, 10-3 Big Ten) and Michigan.
DeCourcy lists Indiana among his last four teams in.
The Big Ten this season has arguably the nation’s toughest and deepest conference. Three teams (No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5 Illinois) were included in the top 5 of the most recent AP Top 25 poll released Monday. No. 11 Iowa and No. 21 Wisconsin rounded out the conference’s other ranked teams. Rutgers and Purdue are among these receiving votes.
The Big Ten hasn’t had a basketball national champion since Michigan State claimed the title in 2000.
Frese wins 500th game
Maryland women’s basketball coach Brenda Frese earned her 500th career win with the program on Sunday as the ninth-ranked Terrapins defeated Nebraska (9-9, 7-8 Big Ten) 95-73.
Maryland’s 95 points etched a new record for points scored at Nebraska’s Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The win improved the Terrapins to 14-2 overall and 10-1 in Big Ten play this season.
"There's not another team I would rather celebrate this milestone with. You look at the resiliency of this team and what they've been through this season,” Frese said after the win. “I think it's really appropriate that we would be able to celebrate this 500th win at Maryland together, one the road for one another.”
The 19-year Maryland coach supplanted former Terrapins’ leader Chris Weller, who coached Maryland from 1975 to 2002.
Frese has led Maryland to a 500-130 record, and 16 appearances in the NCAA Tournament. Maryland defeated Duke in 2006 to win the NCAA championship.
Maryland hosts Illinois (3-13, 1-12 Big Ten) on Wednesday.