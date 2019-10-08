By Elton Hayes
Heading into last Saturday’s road game against Michigan, Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley had thrown 139 passes without a turnover. The senior picked an inopportune time to end his run.
Stanley snapped his streak on his fourth pass of the afternoon, and Michigan recorded two more interceptions throughout the game to secure a 10-3 win.
“I think we played hard on both sides of the ball, but the defenses really kind of controlled the game,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “We didn’t help ourselves with some costly errors, especially in the first half, and that made the hole harder to climb.”
Stanley’s counterpart, Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson, didn’t exactly produce eye-popping statistics, either. He finished the contest 14-of-26 passing for 147 yards with one interception and no touchdowns.
Michigan’s defense shouldered the load and accounted for four turnovers in an offense-deprived game.
The Wolverines held the Hawkeyes to a mere one yard rushing on 30 attempts. Iowa entered the game averaging 217.5 yards rushing per game. Michigan’s defense also recorded eight sacks, signaling the first time since 2017 (Purdue) the unit tallied more than five sacks in a contest.
“Obviously, that was a defensive masterpiece,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said. “Our defense, Don Brown (defensive coordinator), the coaching staff, the players, Don called a great game – they were well-prepared. Player-wise, it was just obvious from play one to the last play of the game, everyone was just hustling and running and playing with great effort.”
Michigan outgained Iowa 267-261 on offense.
Buckeye behemoth
Michigan State held Ohio State to just three points through the first 15 minutes Saturday night for a Buckeyes’ first-quarter season-low.
Ohio State, however, erupted for a 24-point, 296-yard second quarter to run away with a 34-10 home win.
“We just started out rough,” Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields said after the win. “The offense knew that we were kind of killing ourselves, so we got back together in the second quarter and did what we were supposed to do.”
The Buckeyes this season have outscored opponents 200-32 in the first half. The win extended Ohio State’s win streak to 12 games.
Games this week
Maryland at Purdue, Noon (Big Ten Network)
Rutgers at Indiana, Noon (Big Ten Network)
No. 16 Michigan at Illinois, Noon (ABC)
Michigan State at No. 8 Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)
No. 10 Penn State at No. 17 Iowa, 7:30 p.m. (ABC)
Nebraska at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m. (Fox Sports 1)