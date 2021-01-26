Michigan recently announced a two-week pause in all athletic activities following a positive test of a COVID-19 variant within its athletic department.
SAR-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 is a highly infectious variant of COVID-19 that was discovered in the United Kingdom last month. The variant of the virus has also been found in the state of Michigan.
“Canceling competitions is never something we want to do, but with so many unknowns about this variant of COVID-19, we must do everything we can to minimize the spread among student-athletes, coaches, staff, and to the student-athletes at other schools,” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement.
Last week, according to a Michigan release, 22 student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19.
Michigan’s two-week pause will conclude by Feb. 7, but the school is approaching the situation as fluid. “No determination has been made on how the pause may impact scheduled games beyond Feb. 7,” the school said.
Michigan’s No. 4-ranked men’s basketball program has postponed games against Penn State, Indiana, Northwestern and Michigan State. The Wolverines’ 12th-ranked women’s basketball team has postponed contests against Purdue, Michigan State, Rutgers, Minnesota and Maryland.
Penn State’s men’s basketball team was scheduled to host Michigan at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Coming off of a two-week, COVID-19-related pause of their own, the Nittany Lions were able to replace Michigan with Ohio State.
The new matchup with be played in Columbus, Ohio, at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
“This rescheduled game with the Buckeyes replaces the Penn State-Michigan game that was postponed due to Michigan’s department-wide pause,” Penn State said in a statement.
Penn State’s men’s basketball program on Saturday played its fourth game in seven days as it returned to the hardwood following its two-week pause that led to four postponements.
Penn State last week announced 16 COVID-19 infections among its student-athletes.
The Nittany Lions’ women’s volleyball program on Sunday announced a pause in team activities following the postponement of its scheduled Jan. 22-23 season-opening matches at Michigan. Last week, the Penn State women’s volleyball program also postponed its matches against Ohio State scheduled for Jan. 26 and Jan. 31.
“The institutions will work with the Big Ten Conference to identify rescheduling options. No determination has been made on how the pause may impact scheduled matches beyond January 31,” Penn State said in a statement.
The Nittany Lions are slated to host Illinois on Feb. 5-6.
Penn State’s second-ranked wrestling team has also been forced to delay the start of its season after positive COVID-19 tests. Matches against Rutgers and Michigan State scheduled for the past two weeks, respectively, have been impacted. Penn State will attempt to finally get back on the mat after nearly a year’s break on Saturday when it travels to Northwestern.