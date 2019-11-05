The dysfunction that engulfed Michigan during the first half of the season seems a distant memory as Michigan won its second straight game with a 38-7 victory at Maryland on Saturday. The Wolverines have won five of their last six.
Freshman running back Zach Charbonnet added two more rushing touchdowns in the win, giving him a school-record 11 ground scores by a freshman.
The Wolverines defense held Maryland to just 87 yards of offense through the first three quarters, and the Terrapins were 4-of-16 on third-down attempts.
“It was really an epic defensive performance,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters after the game. “We got a little thin toward the end of the game, but it was a great performance. This Maryland team has a very potent running game and we didn’t give those up today.”
Michigan cornerback Josh Metellus tallied his second interception of the season and fifth of his college career. Saturday’s win moved the Wolverines to a career 8-1 against the Terrapins. Maryland, meanwhile, extended its losing streak to four games, and dropped to 1-5 in Big Ten play.
“When you look at this game, early in the game, which I thought we did a really good job on offense,” Maryland head coach Mike Locksley said. “We slowed the game down. We snapped the ball late on the shot clock, but we didn’t come away with points in the red zone. We had the interception early in the game, and we missed the field goal.”
Indiana rolls along
Indiana cruised to its seventh win of the season by easily handling Northwestern, 34-3, on Saturday. The Hoosiers now boast a four-game Big Ten win streak, their first since 1993.
Saturday’s 34-point scoring output gives Indiana two Big Ten wins this season by 30 or more points. The Hoosiers defeated Rutgers 35-0 on Oct. 12.
“When I was named head coach, I challenged our team, challenged our coaching staff with three numbers: 50, 26 and 10, and wrote them on the board and talked to our guys about what they meant,” Indiana head coach Tom Allen said after the game. “At that point, it had been 50 years since we won the Big Ten, 26 years since we won a bowl game and 10 years since we had a winning season at Indiana.”
Indiana’s recent win guaranteed it a winning season for the first time since 2007.
“Those numbers grew to 52, 28, 12 as this season started,” Allen said “We just knocked off the last one (Saturday), which makes it a big, big deal, getting that seventh win to secure a winning season here at Indiana, first time in 12 years and got a chance to knock off the next one here later on when we go to our bowl game.”
Indiana is averaging 33.3 points in its last six contests.
Hoosiers running back Stevie Scott III ran for 116 yards and scored two rushing touchdowns, and he added a touchdown reception. Scott was named the Big Ten’s offensive player of the week on Monday. Scott now owns three 100-yard games this season to go with 737 yards and 10 total touchdowns.
“(Running backs) coach (Mike) Hart did a great job of teaching him in how to handle this and to be more patient with his runs, and he started running harder, running with more confidence, and now our O-line just keeps getting better and better each and every week,” Allen said of Scott.
The loss dropped Northwestern to 1-7 overall and 0-6 in Big Ten games. The Wildcats have scored just 16 points in their last four games and haven’t recorded a touchdown since Oct. 5. Northwestern gained just 36 yards of offense in the second half.
“Disappointing defeat,” Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald said. “I want to give credit to Coach Allen, his staff and his players. They’re playing outstanding football. They won the turnover battle, and that was a pretty big difference in the game. Until we make the decision to stop turning the ball over and take it away, we’re putting ourselves in difficult situations to win. Credit to the Hoosiers, they did the thing winners do.”
Purdue prevails
The Boilermakers withstood the loss of second-string quarterback Jack Plummer to earn a 31-27 win against Nebraska on Saturday.
Third-string quarterback Aidan O’Connell was 6 of 6 for 62 yards passing on the Boilermakers’ final drive to set up a game-winning, 9-yard touchdown run by receiver David Bell with 1:08 remaining in the fourth quarter.
“We’re definitely proud of our team today,” Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm said after Saturday’s win. “I think it was a big win for our football team that we needed. I think our guys came and competed hard and played to the end. That’s what we had to do.”
Plummer’s injury was later diagnosed as a broken ankle. Brohm on Saturday told the Lafayette Journal & Courier’s Mike Carmin Plummer is “probably out for the year.”
The loss drops Nebraska to 4-5 this season, and second-year head coach Scott Frost moves to 8-13 at his alma mater. He’s 5-10 in Big Ten contests.
“The thing that I know how to do as a coach to keep moving it forward is just work harder, keep practicing harder, keep trying to get guys better,” Frost said. “I told them that I think the last two games are games that we easily could have won, and we didn’t for a lot of reasons. There’s stuff that we all can do better. The guys are hurting right now.”
Games this week
Maryland at No. 3 Ohio State, Noon (FOX)
No. 5 Penn State at No. 13 Minnesota, Noon (ABC)
Purdue at Northwestern, Noon (Big Ten Network)
Illinois at Michigan State, 3:30 p.m. (Fox Sports 1)
No. 18 Iowa at No. 16 Wisconsin, 4 p.m. (FOX)