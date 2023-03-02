The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS — Laila Phelia and Emily Kiser scored 13 points each, and Michigan survived a Penn State comeback for a 63-61 on Thursday in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.
The 17th-ranked and fifth-seeded Wolverines (22-8) will play fourth-seeded Ohio State in today’s quarterfinals. The Buckeyes swept Michigan in two regular-season meetings.
Leigha Brown added 12 points and nine rebounds and Elise Stuck had 11 points. Marisa McKenna and Leilani Kapinus scored 16 points each and Alexa Williamson 12 for the 13th-seeded Lady Lions (14-17).
The Wolverines went on an 11-2 run to lead 63-54 with two minutes left. The Lady Lions scored seven straight points and had possession with about 11.8 seconds left after a held ball on a Michigan inbounds. After a timeout, the Lady Lions didn’t get to the basket and Marisa forced up a one-handed throw that hit the front of the rim from about 15 feet.
No. 6 Stanford 76, Oregon 65
LAS VEGAS— Cameron Brink had 22 points and 11 rebounds as Stanford overcame a lot of early misses, and beat Oregon in the Pac-12 tournament quarterfinals.
No. 18 N. Carolina 68, Clemson 58
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Alyssa Ustby scored 15 points with six rebounds, four assists and two steals, and North Carolina, the seventh-seed, pulled away from Clemson for a win in the second round of the ACC Tournament.
The Tar Heels (21-9) now face 13th-ranked and second-seeded Duke today in the quarterfinals.
No. 19 UCLA 73, No. 21 Arizona 59
LAS VEGAS — Emily Bessoir had 18 points and 13 rebounds for her first career double-double, Charisma Osborne also scored 18 points, and UCLA beat Arizona in the Pac-12 Tournament.
UCLA, a No. 5 seed, advances to the semifinals today after handing Arizona its first three-game skid of the season.
No. 24 Middle Tenn. 72, North Texas 45
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Jalynn Gregory led a balanced attack with 15 points, and Middle Tennessee cruised to a win over North Texas.