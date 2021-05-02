Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. Thunder possible. High 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.