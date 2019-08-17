SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — The Mid-Atlantic has been unofficially adopted as the hometown favorite for the fans of the Little League World Series.
The team out of Elmora Youth Little League in New Jersey was cheered throughout its opening game as it took on the Northwest.
The Mid-Atlantic fell behind early, but sent the crowd into a frenzy as it rallied to advance with a 6-2 win Friday.
Northwest led 2-1 after two innings, and it stayed that way until the fifth. Mid-Atlantic scored five runs in the top of the fifth to grab the victory. Jayden Capindica hit a two-run single to key the rally
n West 5, Southwest 2
Jaren Pascual could only watch as Reece Roussel drove a long fly ball deep into right field.
The shot would have tied the game, but it fell harmlessly foul against the netting surrounding Lamade Stadium. Pascual gave up a single to Roussel, but got the next batter out to finish his complete game and give East Central Maui a 5-2 win over the Southwest.
“We’ve been waiting for a performance like that from him,” East Central Maui manager Brad Lung said. “He worked his speeds really well today, and he was in command of the cutter. He was just keeping them off-balance and we were really happy to see that from him. We knew he would go the distance if he had command of his pitches.”
Pascual and his ability to shake off hits and baserunners throughout the six-inning contest helped the West grab the win. He faced runners in scoring position in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth, but managed to pitch his way out of the jams in each instance.
“He’s a tiger,” Lung said. “He just stood in there and kept going.”
Pascual seem bothered by the long foul ball that could have tied the game.
“I just kept telling myself to get out of the inning and not let any runs score,” Pascual said. “I started to think that I had to get him off-balance.”
n Midwest 2, Great Lakes 1
For the first time since Mo’ne Davis in 2011, a female played in the Little League World Series.
The Midwest’s Maddy Freking received cheers throughout the game, but it was her play that got her the cheers. She committed three errors in the span of two batters, but came back to make three key plays in the field to keep the Midwest lead intact.
“Those errors were uncharacteristic of her,” Midwest manager Greg Bloom said. “First game of the World Series and nerves. She doesn’t normally make throws like that. It was a combination of those two things.”
Her team also received plenty of cheers as it grabbeded a two-run lead in the second inning. Dylan Bloom drew a six-pitch walk and Tyler Phillips followed with a triple down the right-field line. Phillips scored on a wild pitch.
The Midwest’s Jaxon Knutson made a diving catch on a line drive to shortstop to end the bottom of the fifth inning. Great Lakes had runners in scoring position on the hit.
“When I saw him start diving, I thought he was going to get it,” Bloom said. “I wasn’t too surprised he made the play. He’s been making plays like that all year.”
n Southeast 3, New England 0
Brady Yates proved to the difference late in the game as he broke open a pitcher’s duel with a two-run home run over the center-field fence. His home run scored the first two runs of the game.
“I thought the pitcher was going to throw high, because he got me swinging with that,” Yates said. “I knew it was gone, because I heard the sound of the bat. It was a good feeling hitting the home run and taking the lead.”
Justin Lee, Colton Hicks and Liam Thyen all recorded singles to give the Southeast a 3-0 lead.
“That young man today for our opponent pitched really well,” Southeast manager Alan Bowden said. “I’m glad out guys stuck with it. They kept battling and finally got some timely hits.”