Mid-Atlantic uses late rally to advance

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — New England and the Mid-Atlantic put on a show with their pitching and defense Tuesday in an elimination game in the United States bracket at the Little League World Series.
Through five innings, three Mid-Atlantic pitchers had a combined no-hitter, and Miles Fontaine allowed three hits and no runs for New England.
Sal Garcia doubled to lead off the top of the sixth, JR Rosado singled. Garcia scored the first run on an RBI groundout by Jayden Capindica, and Rosado scored on an error to give Mid-Atlantic a 2-0 win.
“It’s a shame somebody has to lose a game like today,” Mid-Atlantic manager Jairo Labrador said. “It was such a tough game tonight.”
New England got a two-out single in the bottom of the sixth from Mason Crain to avoid the no-hitter, but could not push a run across.
“We trust all these kids and tonight was just evidence behind that,” Labrador said. “It’s not made up. We don’t just say we trust in them. We believe in our boys and our team, and we know one of them will step up.”
Four Mid-Atlantic pitchers were called on as Sal Garcia started, Derek Escobar came on in the third, J.R. Rasado entered in the fifth, and Jayden Capindica entered in the sixth to get the final out.
“I was just thinking about regionals when I had to get the last out, and the kid hit a home run off of me,” said Capindica, who earned the save. “We got the ground ball to D-Ray (Escobar), and it was a relief.”
The Mid-Atlantic team — from Elizabeth, N.J. — will face the Southwest today in the elimination bracket.
On the international side, the Caribbean defeated Latin America 9-2. The Caribbean team from Curacao awaits the loser of tonight’s winners bracket final between South Korea and Japan.
The Caribbean took a 5-0 lead after two innings, and cruised from there.
“I knew they were a very good team,” Caribbean manager Celestina Michelangelo said. “We knew they had very good pitching.”
The Caribbean jumped on Latin America early, and chased multiple pitchers from the game.
The big story before the game was the arrival of Diego Boscan for Latin America’s representative from Venezuela.
He was denied entry into the United States prior to the start of the Series, but was granted a visa and flew through the night to start for Latin America.
The Caribbean tagged Boscan for five runs in 1 1/3 innings.
Curacao essentially put he game out of reach in the top of the sixth when it added four more runs to its totals thanks to four doubles. Jurdrick Profar opened with a double, and Curley Martha hit one before Nathan Castillo drove two home with the third double of the inning.
To start the day, the team from Bologna, Italy put on its best showing of the Little League World Series in a crossover game.
“This is an experience for them and today we played good baseball,” Europe and Africa manager Francesco Iamanuzzi said. “When you arrive here it is a win before you have to win every game. For us this is something very, very big.”
Europe and Africa lost its only two tournament games by a combined 30-0. Tuesday, Italy scored its first run of the tournament in a 4-3 loss to the Northwest.
“Today matters, because we know we can play baseball at this level,” Iamanuzzi said. “The emotion is part of the game and we wanted to play here today with the guys. For us it was a great experience in this way.”